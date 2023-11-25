Black Friday is over, but the Pixel 7a is still 25% off

Even though the latest Google Pixel 8 lineup has been released, the previous generation is still worth grabbing, especially if you want to save a little bit of money. With these still remaining Black Friday deals, you can grab a Pixel 7a, which is Google’s mid-range offering of that lineup, for just $374. It usually goes for $499, so this constitutes a significant discount from the usual price, and you should grab it while you can if you like the Pixel 7a.

the Pixel 7a is a phone that has both positives and negatives, and while it would be a bit of a hard sell at the full price tag, at a discount, it makes much more sense. For starters, you have a 6.1-inch screen running a 1080 x 2400 resolution, which may seem a bit low, but it’s also an OLED screen, so you’re getting some really gorgeous image reproduction and fidelity. The screen also runs at a much higher 90Hz refresh rate, which isn’t much higher than the 6a’s 60Hz, but it’s noticeable enough to make a difference, although it’s turned off by default due to battery life.

Said battery life is the main issue with the phone, and while you’ll almost get a full day out of it, the real issue is that it tends to get eaten into really quickly, especially since it’s smaller than its predecessor. That means that with heavy usage, your phone will still need one charge a day, potentially more, which might be a dealbreaker for some. Luckily, the Tensor G2 chip is a great upgrade from the previous generation, and you get a ton more performance out of it, and the same applies to the 8Gb of RAM which gives you a much smoother overall experience. As for storage, you get 128GB, which is on par for a mid-range phone.

The biggest problem with the Pixel 7a is that it’s a bit of an underwhelming upgrade to the 6a, but if you’re grabbing your first Pixel phone, it’s a good entry point, especially with the deal from Amazon lowering it to $374. If that doesn’t seem as appealing to you, then consider checking out these Black Friday phone deals instead.

