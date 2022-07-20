 Skip to main content
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chip is coming this November

Ayush Chourasia
By

Qualcomm has announced the dates for the Snapdragon Summit 2022. As rumored, the event will take place earlier than its usual timeline in November. It will run from November 15 to November 17. At the Summit, Qualcomm will showcase its latest and greatest innovations for the year ahead, along with its flagship chipset. Last year, it was the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that made headlines with the new naming scheme. As such, it’s likely that Qualcomm will follow the line to name the next processor as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The tech giant revealed the information on its official website with a brief clip. The video proclaims that its viewers should get ready for the next wave of tech at Qualcomm’s biggest showcase of the year. COVID-19 didn’t allow for in-person events in 2020, but just like last year, the Snapdragon Summit is returning to Hawaii for 2022. While we don’t have the lineup of the products expected at the event, it’s certain that we will see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Snapdragon summit poster
Snapdragon Summit 2022 announced Qualcomm

According to the leaks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be fabricated on TSMC’s 4nm node. It will carry the model number SM8550. Interestingly, the chipset is supposed to be arranged in a 1+2+2+3 arrangement that includes a Cortex A73 core, two Cortex A720 cores, two Cortex A710 cores, and three Cortex A510 cores. The CPU is likely to be paired with an upgraded Adreno 740 GPU. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is certain to bring performance improvements, but we will only find out its real potential when it arrives later this year.

Usually, the Snapdragon Summit takes place in the first week of December. But this year, it’s scheduled for mid-November. Qualcomm didn’t reveal the reason for the change, but it could be due to the massive bump in sales for the Chinese New Year. As GSMArena notes, the early release could provide phone manufacturers with some extra time to release phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced before the festival.

