 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Revisiting the Pixel Watch 3 one year later: is it still the best?

By
A demonstration of the new running features for the Google Pixel Watch 3 in the Fitbit app.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

It’s been almost a year since Google announced the Pixel Watch 3. The third-generation smartwatch was the first to feature closer integration with the beloved Fitbit platform, following Google’s acquisition of Fitbit a couple of years prior. 

Our Pixel Watch 3 review found that Google’s latest smartwatch is one of the best on the market, thanks to its larger size, excellent build quality, smaller bezels, impressive battery life, useful running features, and robust health tracking capabilities. 

Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 3, showing the app drawer.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google is widely expected to unveil a new Pixel Watch 4 next month alongside the Pixel 10 series, but a year on from its launch – and with even more competition on the market – is the Pixel Watch 3 still as beloved as it was last year? 

Recommended Videos

Let’s revisit Google’s third-generation smartwatch to find out. First, a quick reminder of the Pixel Watch 3 specifications.

Size and Weight41mm: 41 x 41 x 12.3mm, 31g without strap
45mm: 45 x 45 x 12.3mm, 37g without strap
Display41mm: 1.3-inch
45mm: 1.7-inch
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
2,000 nits peak brightness
1-60Hz dynamic refresh rate
Always-on display
DurabilityIP685ATM (~50 meters) water resistance
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100
Cortex M33 co-processor
RAM and storage2GB RAM
32GB storage
SoftwareWear OS 5.0
Battery41mm: 306mAh
45mm: 420mAh
Connectivity4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, NFC, Ultra-Wideband
Materials and colorsPolished silver aluminum with “Rose Quartz” Active band (41mm only)
Polished silver aluminum with “Porcelain” white Active band
Matte black aluminum with “Obsidian” black Active band
Champagne gold aluminum with “Hazel” green Active band
Price41mm: $349 (Wi-Fi only) / $449 LTE)
45mm: $399 (Wi-Fi only) / $449 (LTE)

Class-leading in battery life, but not in charging

Changing watch faces on Pixel Watch 3.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The Pixel Watch 3 features a 420 mAh battery, which isn’t the best among its rivals. However, in my testing, the Pixel Watch 3 has proven to have the best battery life. 

A graph comparing battery life on a full charge between the Apple Watch Series 10, Google Pixel Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

In our smartwatch battery test, the Pixel Watch 3 lasted for 52 hours and 30 minutes on a full charge, which is significantly better than the Apple Watch Series 10 (38 hours and 30 minutes) and the Galaxy Watch 7 (43 hours). Samsung has just unveiled the new Galaxy Watch 8 series, and in my testing, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes close to the Pixel Watch 3, but Google’s current smartwatch remains the leader in battery life. 

Graph showing the time taken to fully charge the Apple Watch Series 10, Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 7
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Unfortunately, the same testing results revealed that while battery is a considerably strong point for the Pixel Watch 3, charging speeds are the opposite. It’s faster than the Galaxy Watch 8 series, which takes 1 hour and 42 minutes, the same as the Galaxy Watch 7, but considerably slower than the new Apple Watch Series 10, which charges to full in just 57 minutes. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Part of this may be due to the use of pogo pins to charge the Pixel Watch 3, which is extremely frustrating to use with the pogo pin dock. The new Pixel Watch 4 is rumored to switch to wireless charging, which should enable Google to charge its next smartwatches much faster. 

The Fitbit Premium report card

Screenshots of sleep tracking data, guided workouts, and mindfulness sessions in the Fitbit app.
Sleep tracking details (left), guided workouts, and mindfulness sessions Digital Trends

One of my biggest complaints with the Pixel Watch 3 is not related to the hardware, but rather the integration with Fitbit and Google’s commercial decision-making. 

The Pixel Watch 3 comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, but after this, it costs $10 per month. Although there have been some improvements to Fitbit, the requirement to continue paying a subscription fee for features like more in-depth sleep reports and a running coach remains. 

Fitbit Premium feature list.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

When the Pixel Watch 3 first launched, the daily readiness score also required an active Fitbit Premium subscription; however, Google has subsequently made this feature free for all Pixel Watch 3 users. The same applies to the hero Cardio Load and Target Load features, which are particularly useful. Yet, Apple and Samsung both offer a similar amount of data for free. After my Fitbit Premium trial expired, I found that I had returned to using the Apple Watch, and most recently, the new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. 

For some users, Fitbit Premium features like a digital running coach, integration with Peloton, and a large library of workout videos will be worth the subscription, especially since my top three Pixel Watch 3 health features are now available without a subscription. 

Two final things for Google to improve in the Pixel Watch 4 

Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 3.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There’s one area of the Pixel Watch 3 experience that I hope Google will improve with the next generation: the thickness. The Pixel Watch 3 measures 12.3mm thick, while the Apple Watch Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, making the Pixel Watch 3 noticeably heavier on your wrist. 

The latest Pixel Watch 4 rumors suggest that Google will make its next-generation smartwatch thicker in order to increase the battery size. As we’ve found in testing, the battery life of the Pixel Watch 3 is already superior to that of its direct competitors. 

The side of the Google Pixel Watch 3.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Thin is the new trend, and devices like the Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Apple Watch Series 10 are raising expectations around the thickness of technology. Google will eventually have to follow that trend, and a thinner Pixel Watch 3 with a few improvements would be one of the best smartwatches you can buy. 

Alongside the thinner body, I also hope that Google follows Apple’s trend of creating a smartwatch with a slightly larger display. The 1.5-inch OLED display on the Pixel Watch 3 is excellent, but its circular shape and size make it feel much smaller than the Apple Watch Series 10, which features a square design with a larger 1.96-inch display. Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 8 screen is smaller than the Watch 7’s, a result of the shift to a cushion-like design. Therefore, it’s up to Google to follow the trend of lighter devices with bigger displays. 

Overall, the Pixel Watch 3 remains one of the best smartwatches available, and while Apple and Samsung have launched compelling alternatives, Google’s Pixel Watch 3 remains a firm favorite. The question is, will the Pixel Watch 4 follow suit, and will Google deliver on the four features I hope they add to the Pixel Watch 4?

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Forget Pro Max iPhones and Ultra Samsungs, the best phone I’ve used in years is the humble Pixel 9
Person holding the Google Pixel 9.

A few weeks ago, I returned to my Google Pixel 9 to test Gemini’s next-gen AI features. It was hard letting go of the OnePlus 13,  arguably one of the most rewarding phones out there. Plus, given the “Pixel history,” I had prepared myself for a bumpy ride, just like the Pixel 8, and the Pixel 7 before it. 

To my surprise, the Pixel 9 fared a lot better. It feels snappier on Android 16, takes sharp pictures, and lasts all day easily. The only thing pulling it down? The sporadic bad apps and updates. It's not enough to consider a replacement, but it's certainly frustrating in bits and pieces. 

Read more
These are the 4 best alternatives to the Google Pixel 9a
A person taking the Google Pixel 9a out of a pocket.

The best cheap phone race has been reignited by the Google Pixel 9a, which brings the Google Pixel 9 series experience at a significantly lower price. Starting at $449, Google’s latest Pixel offers the flagship processor of its siblings for flagship-level performance, an excellent camera, and long-term software support.

Yet, Google’s software experience won’t be for everyone; there are obvious tradeoffs in the specs sheet to enable the low price; the camera bar design is somewhat polarizing for long-term fans, and there’s no telephoto camera. 

Read more
How to watch today’s WWDC keynote, and 3 reasons to do so
You can livestream the WWDC 2025 keynote for free
Apple WWDC 2025 logo

Apple’s WWDC 2025 (Worldwide Developer’s Conference) starts today. In case you didn't already know, WWDC is an annual event used by the tech giant to showcase new software and technologies across its product ecosystem, while also providing developers with sessions and tools to help them build apps for Apple's devices.

How to watch the WWDC 2025 keynote

Read more