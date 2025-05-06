Samsung DeX could get a redesign based on Android 16 desktop mode

Samsung could be planning a redesign to its desktop mode, revealed in leaks coming from the One UI 8 beta. The shift in design could be to accommodate changes in Android 16’s own desktop mode.

Samsung has had a desktop mode in its phones and tablets for many years. Called Samsung DeX (literally desktop experience), it means you can connect your phone to a monitor or TV to use it like desktop computer. You get access to all your apps and services, and once you’ve connected a keyboard and mouse, you’ll be able to work on a larger display.

Recommended Videos

Samsung tablets also offer the mode which you can use on the Galaxy Tab itself either when connecting a keyboard, or just on the tablet as it is.

The leak comes from DevOfIpos on X, sharing some screens from an early version of One UI 8. One of the first things you’ll notice is that there’s some similarity here to the Android 16 desktop mode that we shared just recently.

The similarity comes down to a fixed taskbar at the bottom with centralized and pinned apps, a similar apps tray, and navigation buttons on the toolbar. DeX then shows status icons over to the right-hand side of the taskbar, which is different to Android 16 desktop mode which seems to keep them up top instead.

Samsung DeX here is closer to the way Windows is arranged, including a search option right there on the taskbar. We get to see the search option open, saying that search will pull from apps, app content and files in storage, but unfortunately doesn’t seem to extend to a full Google search too.

We can also see the quick settings popped up which look nice and clickable for easy device control. We also get to see a couple of apps running in windows, which is one of the attractive features of desktop modes, so you don’t constantly have to switch between apps.

What this really points to is Android getting a little more serious about desktop modes. We’d seen some of that on the Pixel Tablet, but it looks like Android phones could offer a better desktop experience when connected to a monitor and that might also help drive some of Samsung DeX’s changes.

While Samsung DeX has been around for a long time, it makes sense for Samsung build on Google’s work in core Android where it can.

Android 16 is in development and expected to reveal more in the coming weeks as we hit Google I/O and The Android Show I/O Edition that’s been scheduled, while Samsung One UI 8 is in development it could launch on Android 16, likely when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are launched in summer 2025.

It all suggests that you’ll be getting a better desktop experience this year, no matter which flavor of Android phone you use.