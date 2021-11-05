-Samsung released the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus in January 2021. Now, an anonymous tipster who goes by the name of IceUniverse has revealed major details of the upcoming version, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, ahead of its launch. Combined with a new video from Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, which shows off the physical hardware of the phone, we now know a lot more about what the S22 Ultra could offer.

The largest change with the S22 Ultra here is its Galaxy Note-esque design. Samsung had been said to be killing off the Note as the S and Note lines converged over the years and as the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold lines became the focus in terms of its innovative devices. However, the squared-off design and embedded S-Pen still had their fans, and even carrier partners were complaining about the lack of a Note. The S22 Ultra, if these rumors prove accurate, would be an attempt to win back (or retain) those fans.

The phone is expected to have a QHD+ 6.8-inch screen with a 120 Hz AMOLED display, as well as slightly curved edges, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The rear panel of the new smartphone has also been slightly altered, unlike the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. The leaker has also revealed that the phone is expected to have the highest brightness on any of Samsung’s smartphones at around 1800 nits.

According to the leak, the S22 Ultra is expected to pack the standard 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, as well as two 10MP telephoto camera with 10x and 3x zoom, respectively. The phone has a punch-hole cutout for its 40MP selfie camera. However, IceUniverse has revealed that Samsung will enhance the details of the HM3 108MP camera sensor.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be equipped with an S Pen Stylus. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45-watt charging. The phone would have the capability of charging from 0% to 70% in a mere 35 minutes. This new device is powered by an Exynos 2200 with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU. Units outside Europe are expected to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to arrive in four colors: White, black, burgundy red, and phantom green. The rumored launch date is the first week of February.

