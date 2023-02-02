You know, I have to say, even though Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event happened not too long ago, where the brand’s latest phones were unveiled for all, already some excellent deals are floating around out there. If you’re looking for some great reasons to splurge on a Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order well, you have your work cut out for you. But if you just want a simple deal to snag, as soon as possible, listen up.

Best Buy will give you a $100 gift card, for free, when you buy the Galaxy S23. You’ll also save up to $780 with that pre-order, on select Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones, as long as you have a qualified trade-in, and Best Buy will throw in a free memory storage upgrade too. You’ll bounce up to the bigger sized device, like 128GB to 256GB, at no extra charge. The deal is only available while pre-orders are open, however. Jump on that now, or check out more specs on the latest Galaxy S23 devices, below.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 at Best Buy

Like the S22 series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series handsets come in three flavors, the standard 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, the 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+, and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three come with a dynamic AMOLED full-HD display, except for the Ultra, which has a higher-resolution QHD display.

The S23 and S23+ come with 8GB of RAM, in 128GB, or 256GB capacities — with the S23+ getting one extra option at 512GB too. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has 8GB of RAM in the 256GB model, and 12GB of RAM in the 512GB and 1TB models. Obviously, the bigger the capacity the more media you can store on the devices, including apps, games, photos, and beyond. As for RAM or system memory, a higher capacity there means better multitasking and performance. The new phones are so good, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus proved Digital Trends’ resident writer Joe Maring wrong, and in his hands-on, he talks about how excited he is about them. Well played, Joe.

But the best part about all of this is instead of pre-ordering at full price, with this Galaxy S23 deal — including the entire series — you can nab yourself some sweet benefits, such as a $100 gift card from Best Buy. That essentially drops the price an extra $100. Depending on your carrier, you may see additional offers, as you can order through different wireless providers at Best Buy, such as Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and more. But ultimately, you can save up to $780 with a pre-order on eligible Galaxy S23 series devices, when you have a qualified trade-in. As yet another bonus, Best Buy is upgrading your memory storage capacity for free, bumping you up one tier at no cost. So, if you order the 128GB model, you’ll get the 256GB model with double the storage. That’s a crazy offer! Don’t wait around folks, because these deals will be gone as soon as the pre-order period is over. There’s no telling if or when they’ll sell out before then, either.

