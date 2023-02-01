Ordering a Samsung Galaxy S23? Don’t miss our exclusive deal

Samsung Galaxy fans, rejoice! The newest iteration of your favorite smartphone is getting its long expected upgrade. During today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung officially announced the new device and opened up Galaxy S23 pre-orders. Not that that’s a surprise. Samsung has hinted that the device is on its way for several months now. What’s really important is how you can save some cash on the new device. We’ve got your back in that regard, with an exclusive deal that will get you $150 in Samsung credit that you can spend on select products like the Samsung Galaxy Watch or accessories. Samsung itself is only offering a $100 credit, so this deal is better than anything you’ll find straight through their site. Check it out below.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23

There are three devices in the newest Galaxy release: the S23, the S23+ and the S23 Ultra. Each has their own audience depending on what you use your smartphone for most often. If you currently have the Samsung Galaxy S22, the design and general use of the S23 will feel very familiar, but there are a few upgrades that may surprise you.

Let’s start with the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+. They have a similar design to the S21 and S22, but now the cameras hover on their own on the back of the case, similar to the S22 Ultra. The S23 measures in at an easy to hold 6.1 inches and weighs only 168 grams. The S23+ jumps up a bit to 6.6 inches. The displays themselves have rich colors, crisp lines and a snappy response thanks to both models’ AMOLED screen and 240Hz refresh rate. The internals got a big upgrade in the form of a new Snapdragon chip that makes them all around faster and more responsive.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is for the hardcore mobile enthusiasts among us. It has a built-in stylus for that PalmPilot throwback, and an incredible 200MP camera. For reference, the S22 Ultra had a 108MP camera. If shooting video and taking high quality, zoomed in photos is your favorite reason for having a smartphone, then you’ll have to go for the S23 Ultra.

If you pre-order a new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra through the link below, you’ll get $150 in Samsung credit you can spend on another device. That’s $50 more in credit than Samsung is offering on their site, and it’s exclusive to this deal at Digital Trends. Pre-orders opened today, so secure your new device now.

