Samsung is bringing a popular phone back from the dead

By
Samsung Galaxy S25 edge
Samsung

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in San Jose, California, where it announced its latest Galaxy S25 series. Not to be outdone, the Korean smartphone maker left attendees and at home streamers stunned with the teaser of the decade, hinting that it has a device called the Galaxy S25 Edge on the way.

The brand gave little to no hints about what the device might entail, except flashing some deconstructed smartphone parts on the theater’s demo screens. This is enough to leave enthusiasts salivating for more information on the upcoming smartphone. The last time there was an Edge-branded product from Samsung on the market was in 2016, with the Galaxy S7 Edge. That device was a slate smartphone with two curved sides. By that time the form factor was such a staple on the market that Samsung would scrap the name the following year on the Galaxy S8 series. However, it was clear that the company had been testing its prowess for its foldable smartphones. The original Galaxy Fold would launch in 2019.

If you rewind to 2014, Samsung would introduce the Galaxy Note Edge, a nifty, not so little, experiment that would be the tech world’s introduction to all things curvy. The smartphone had a singular curved edge– hence the name– and edge functions, which allowed you to flick the curve in order to activate your favorite applications. The device received rave reviews from publications at the time. In retrospect, you can see how the brand could have been using such early models to test the performance of foldable screens.

Subsequent models included the 2015 S6 Edge and S6 Edge+, which featured a dual edge form actor. That design was a favorite for several generations until Samsung became more focused on actual foldables. While in fierce competition with the flat and compact design Apple had chosen for its iPhones over the years, there was no real indication that Samsung fans had tired of the brand’s signature curves.

With the device skeletons shown at Galaxy Unpacked as any indication, we can only assume Samsung plans to resurrect the Edge design that hasn’t been seen in 10 years. The brand said it has more to share later in the year, and we are on the edge of our seats.

Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
