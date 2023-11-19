 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung tablet can be yours for $75 for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 on
Image used with permission by copyright holder

You can get premium devices with discounts from the available Black Friday tablet deals, but you can also get budget options for even cheaper prices, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Wi-Fi, 32GB version of the tablet is down to $100 from $160 from Samsung, but you can get it for as low as $75 for total savings of $85 if you trade in an eligible device. There’s no telling how soon Black Friday deals as affordable as this one will expire though, so if you want to make sure that you get the discount, you should buy the tablet right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek MT8768 processor and 3GB of RAM, which won’t match up to the specifications of the premium devices in our list of the best tablets. It’s not meant to though, as it’s designed as an affordable tablet to handle basic tasks like browsing the internet, checking social media, and playing casual mobile games. It’s also a decent device for watching streaming shows, as it features an 8.7-inch touchscreen with 1340 x 800 resolution that’s large and sharp enough for this purpose.

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ships with Android 11, you can upgrade the tablet’s operating system to Android 13 to access the latest features and to get protected with the necessary security updates. You also have the option of expanding the device’s memory by up to 1TB using a microSD card, if you find its internal storage of 32GB too limiting for your photos and videos.

Don't Miss:

There are all sorts of offers in this year’s Samsung tablet Black Friday deals, so if you’re looking for an affordable device, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Wi-Fi, 32GB model is on sale from Samsung for $100 instead of $160, but you can get an additional $25 off if you trade in an eligible device, which will bring the tablet’s price all the way down to just $75 for a total discount of $85. It’s unclear how much time is left on this bargain though, so hurry with your transaction if you’re interested in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Oura Black Friday deal knocks $100 off the smart ring
A man wearing the Rose Gold version of the Oura Horizon.

The Oura Ring is, for all intents and purposes, a ring-shaped alternative to the health and fitness monitoring of the best smartwatches. In the same way that hospitals clip a gadget onto your finger to get a ton of biometric feedback, so too does the Oura Ring. And they look stylish, too. Right now, and through November 27th, you can get up to $100 off of an Oura Ring. All you need to do is tap the button below and pick the ring of your choice. You probably have a lot more questions about what the Oura Ring can do, though, and it is admittedly difficult to find the best $100 off deal. But don't worry, if you keep reading, we'll explain the ring and the deal's best offerings.
Oura Ring Heritage -- $269, was $299:

Oura Ring Horizon -- $449, was $549:

Read more
Walmart Black Friday deals: The best offers you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Walmart Deals

With so many Black Friday deals already under way, it can be tough to keep on top of everything. Walmart has dozens of different awesome deals so we've narrowed things down to the best Walmart Black Friday deals currently available. There's a little bit of everything here with discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, coffee makers, and much more. The retailer is also having a massive Black Friday Lego sale. Whatever you're considering buying, keep reading while we take you through some great options.

Other retailers have started early too, so check out Amazon Black Friday deals and Best Buy Black Friday deals.

Read more
Best Black Friday tablet deals on iPads, Fire Tablets, Samsung, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Tablet Deals

If you're looking for a new tablet, Black Friday deals is the perfect time to shop. All the major brands cut prices on their cheap and expensive offers, so you can grab something for a nice discount. Whether you're looking for a powerful iPad to use for photo editing or a cheap Android to watch Netflix, there are deals available. We've collected the best Black Friday tablet deals you can already shop at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and individual manufacturer's websites.
Best Black Friday iPad deals

If you've always wanted an iPad but the famous Apple price tag has just been too expensive, Black Friday iPad deals are your chance. Apple has a few older iPads that are fairly cheap, and Black Friday is giving us a few discounts on the newer, more expensive models.

Read more