This Samsung tablet can be yours for $75 for Black Friday

You can get premium devices with discounts from the available Black Friday tablet deals, but you can also get budget options for even cheaper prices, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Wi-Fi, 32GB version of the tablet is down to $100 from $160 from Samsung, but you can get it for as low as $75 for total savings of $85 if you trade in an eligible device. There’s no telling how soon Black Friday deals as affordable as this one will expire though, so if you want to make sure that you get the discount, you should buy the tablet right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek MT8768 processor and 3GB of RAM, which won’t match up to the specifications of the premium devices in our list of the best tablets. It’s not meant to though, as it’s designed as an affordable tablet to handle basic tasks like browsing the internet, checking social media, and playing casual mobile games. It’s also a decent device for watching streaming shows, as it features an 8.7-inch touchscreen with 1340 x 800 resolution that’s large and sharp enough for this purpose.

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ships with Android 11, you can upgrade the tablet’s operating system to Android 13 to access the latest features and to get protected with the necessary security updates. You also have the option of expanding the device’s memory by up to 1TB using a microSD card, if you find its internal storage of 32GB too limiting for your photos and videos.

