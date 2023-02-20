This Samsung tablet can be yours for just $180 today

Are you in the market for a tablet, but iPad deals are beyond your budget? You may want to check out Best Buy’s $50 discount for the Android-powered Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, which brings its already affordable sticker price of $230 down to just $180. We’re not sure how long this price cut will be available though, so if you want to get a reliable tablet for very cheap, then don’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will never match the performance of the high-end models among the best tablets with its Unisoc T618 processor and 3GB of RAM, but it will be able to handle all of your multimedia needs. You’ll enjoy watching streaming content on the tablet’s 10.5-inch touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, and you’ll even get three free months of YouTube Premium for ad-free and uninterrupted videos on the platform. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 can last up to 13 hours on a single charge, and you can replenish its battery by charging through its USB-C port.

There’s ample storage for apps and files on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8’s 32GB of internal storage, but if you’ll need more space, you can use a microSD card for up to an additional 1TB. If you’re switching over from another tablet, the Smart Switch feature will make it very easy to transfer all your files, no matter the brand or operating system of your old device. Whether it’s for yourself or for your children, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 promises a simple but complete experience with a tablet that’s easy to use and bring everywhere you go.

It’s very rare to come across tablet deals for devices that are both affordable and dependable, so you wouldn’t want to miss out on Best Buy’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. You’ll only have to pay $180 for the tablet instead of $230, for savings of $50. You’ll need to hurry though, because the discount will end any moment now. You surely won’t regret buying the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, especially for this cheap.

