This Samsung tablet can be yours for just $180 today

Aaron Mamiit
Are you in the market for a tablet, but iPad deals are beyond your budget? You may want to check out Best Buy’s $50 discount for the Android-powered Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, which brings its already affordable sticker price of $230 down to just $180. We’re not sure how long this price cut will be available though, so if you want to get a reliable tablet for very cheap, then don’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will never match the performance of the high-end models among the best tablets with its Unisoc T618 processor and 3GB of RAM, but it will be able to handle all of your multimedia needs. You’ll enjoy watching streaming content on the tablet’s 10.5-inch touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, and you’ll even get three free months of YouTube Premium for ad-free and uninterrupted videos on the platform. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 can last up to 13 hours on a single charge, and you can replenish its battery by charging through its USB-C port.

There’s ample storage for apps and files on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8’s 32GB of internal storage, but if you’ll need more space, you can use a microSD card for up to an additional 1TB. If you’re switching over from another tablet, the Smart Switch feature will make it very easy to transfer all your files, no matter the brand or operating system of your old device. Whether it’s for yourself or for your children, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 promises a simple but complete experience with a tablet that’s easy to use and bring everywhere you go.

It’s very rare to come across tablet deals for devices that are both affordable and dependable, so you wouldn’t want to miss out on Best Buy’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. You’ll only have to pay $180 for the tablet instead of $230, for savings of $50. You’ll need to hurry though, because the discount will end any moment now. You surely won’t regret buying the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, especially for this cheap.

Best Verizon New Customer Deals: Galaxy S23, iPhone and more
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
February 15, 2023
Verizon is one of the best carriers out there when it comes to speed, network coverage and reliability. They also have fantastic smartphone deals on every major brand. If you want a new iPhone, Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy, chances are Verizon can throw some discounts your way. We've collected our favorite deals below. You'll find some great sign-on bonuses, trade-in offers, and one straight-up free phone. If you're considering switching carriers but need a nice deal to sweeten the pot, we've got you covered.
Today's best Verizon new customer deals
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 when you pre-order

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was announced this month and will be shipping out very soon. Verizon will do anything to get this phone in your hands, including just giving you one. Well, as long as you have a fairly new and well-maintained one they can swap it with. If you do, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $0 after the trade-in. It comes in the form of a 36-month trade-in credit, so you'll have to stick with Verizon for the next three years or buy out whatever is left when you leave. It's a fantastic phone, so we recommend grabbing it while you can.

The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors: top 10 picks
Mark Jansen
By Mark Jansen
February 14, 2023
Looking for a new smartphone that's big, powerful, and crammed with some of the latest and greatest tech you can find? The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra fits the bill perfectly. The massive Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8-inch display is gorgeous, and it's backed up by some top-tier flagship power, an incredible 200-megapixel main camera, and more next-generation features than you can shake a stick at.

But your screen is your portal into your S23 Ultra's world, so keeping it safe and scratch-free is important. If you want to stop your display from accumulating dirt, scratches, and even — heaven forbid — cracks, a screen protector is a very good idea. Thankfully, there are a lot of great options, from thin and lightweight film covers to hardened tempered glass. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors.

There’s a big sale on Garmin smartwatches happening today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 14, 2023
If you've ever considered a Garmin Watch, now is the time to buy. Almost every model is currently on sale in Best Buy's smartwatch deals. If you're primarily familiar with Samsung and Apple smartwatches, let us show you why a Garmin Watch might fit your lifestyle, and your budget, a little bit better.
Garmin Venu Sq -- $120, was $200

Ideal for someone dipping their toe into the smartwatch world, the Garmin Venu Sq has all the most essential features. It offers health monitoring such as providing you with a body battery energy level, tracks your respiration, hydration, and your stress levels and sleep cycles. With up to six days of battery life, it also tracks your heart rate, steps you take and so forth for a variety of workouts and exercise plans. It can also help coach you via training plans so you know exactly how to achieve your goals.

