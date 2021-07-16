Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 is rumored to launch with a powerful new Exynos W920 chip. This new chip is expected to grant the smartwatch around a 1.5x improvement in performance compared to the older Exynos 9110 that was used in all preceding Galaxy Watches, as reported by SamMobile.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are reported to be Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches of 2021, and we know quite a bit about them from earlier rumors and an Amazon leak that bared all. They’re expected to debut at an “Unpacked” event on August 11 with a street date of August 27, just over two weeks later. The new report adds more color to our picture of the device, letting us know what the processing power could be.

According to the report, the Watch 4 family will be powered by a new Samsung Exynos W920 paired with 1.5 GB of RAM. This chip will provide an upgrade over the Exynos 9110 Samsung has been using in its smartwatches since 2018. More specifically, the report notes the “CPU boasts 1.25x faster processing times compared to the Exynos 9110 and 8.8x smoother graphics performance.” This change makes a lot of sense especially in reference to the company’s new Google Wear-powered operating system.

When speaking about the upgradability of older watches to the new Wear, a Google spokesperson had told Digital Trends: “User experience is a top priority for us. We have not confirmed eligibility or timeline on whether any Wear OS smartwatch will update to the new unified platform. There are many technical requirements in order to run the unified platform that ensures all components of the user experience are optimized.”

During Google’s Wear reintroduction at I/O 2021, the company highlighted many improvements such as smoother animations, extended battery life, and boosted performance. The key in these movements is that they are hardware-based, necessitating more powerful chips. Samsung shipping the Galaxy Watch 4 with a more powerful chip means that the company is poised to deliver a good first impression to buyers who want to dabble in the new Wear.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on August 11. We’ll be able to get a grasp of how these powered-up specs translate into a coherent user experience around then, but you can be sure it’ll be a big step up over the Galaxy Watch 3.

