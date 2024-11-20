Own the Galaxy Watch 6 for less than $200, but act fast!

Welcome to the world of wearables. From smartwatch deals to fitness deals, we always have our eyes peeled for the best discounts on top-rated tech from brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung. Speaking of the Big S, we came across this fantastic offer while vetting through Best Buy deals:

Right now, when you purchase the 44mm Graphite version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, you’ll only pay $190. At full price, this model sells for $330. We tested the Galaxy Watch 6 well over a year ago, and our reviewer had this to say: “The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the new go-to recommendation if you want an Android smartwatch. It’s reliable, powerful, and still a great value.”

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung smartwatches have been around for a minute, and the Galaxy Watch 6 was one of our favorite Samsung releases when it hit shelves back in late 2023. Once you’re strapped into your Watch 6, you’ll forget you’re even wearing it, thanks to the ultra-comfortable 44mm band. Engineered for all-day wear, you’ll get up to 40 hours of battery life from a fully-charged Watch 6, which is far better than most smartphones and tablets.

You can use the Galaxy Watch 6 as a stand-in for a Galaxy smartphone, but we actually prefer using both devices together, especially when it comes to health and fitness features. The Watch 6 is able to track blood oxygen, cadence, calories burned, and distance traveled, with metrics seamlessly logged in the Samsung Health app. It’s also one of our favorite smartwatches for keeping tabs on your sleeping habits.

For $190, we can’t see this markdown sticking around for too much longer, so today might be the best time to save. Take $140 off the incredible Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm Graphite) when you purchase at Best Buy, and be sure to check out our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals, too.