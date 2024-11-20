 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Own the Galaxy Watch 6 for less than $200, but act fast!

By
QWERTY keyboard on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Welcome to the world of wearables. From smartwatch deals to fitness deals, we always have our eyes peeled for the best discounts on top-rated tech from brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung. Speaking of the Big S, we came across this fantastic offer while vetting through Best Buy deals:

Right now, when you purchase the 44mm Graphite version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, you’ll only pay $190. At full price, this model sells for $330. We tested the Galaxy Watch 6 well over a year ago, and our reviewer had this to say: “The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the new go-to recommendation if you want an Android smartwatch. It’s reliable, powerful, and still a great value.”

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung smartwatches have been around for a minute, and the Galaxy Watch 6 was one of our favorite Samsung releases when it hit shelves back in late 2023. Once you’re strapped into your Watch 6, you’ll forget you’re even wearing it, thanks to the ultra-comfortable 44mm band. Engineered for all-day wear, you’ll get up to 40 hours of battery life from a fully-charged Watch 6, which is far better than most smartphones and tablets.

Related

You can use the Galaxy Watch 6 as a stand-in for a Galaxy smartphone, but we actually prefer using both devices together, especially when it comes to health and fitness features. The Watch 6 is able to track blood oxygen, cadence, calories burned, and distance traveled, with metrics seamlessly logged in the Samsung Health app. It’s also one of our favorite smartwatches for keeping tabs on your sleeping habits.

For $190, we can’t see this markdown sticking around for too much longer, so today might be the best time to save. Take $140 off the incredible Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm Graphite) when you purchase at Best Buy, and be sure to check out our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals, too.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Best Apple Watch 8 deals: Save on last year’s model
Close-up of a person taking a call on their Apple Watch Series 8.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a generation old at this point in time, but it’s still a capable smartwatch and its age makes it available for some great smartwatch deals. If you’d like to shop some of the latest and greatest Apple deals you should check out the Apple Watch deals and Apple Watch Series 9 deals going on right now, but if you’re simply in the market for a great smartwatch that offers some savings, read onward for a look at all of the best Apple Watch 8 deals available. You’ll find both new and refurbished models, and if you see something you like you could pair it with some more savings from the current AirPods deals, iPhone deals, iPad deals, and MacBook deals.
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) (refurbished) -- $244 $268 9% off

This is the smallest of the Apple Watch Series 8 models, though its size doesn't keep Apple from holding anything back. This is the perfect Apple Watch for kids or anyone who simply doesn't want the wrist overwhelmed with screen real estate. It's also a great option for fitness enthusiasts, as its smaller size, lighter weight, and less obtrusive form factor is a great way to get Apple's software ecosystem onto your wrist without being bogged down by hardware.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals: Get the foldable for free
YouTube Flex mode features on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Folding phones are pretty popular, and their unique design often makes them pretty expensive. Still, you can find some folding phones among the day’s best phone deals, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one that always stands out. It’s been on the market for a little while now so some Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals are available. They’re stretched across retailers and carriers, so we’ve done the heavy lifting of organizing them all in one place. Reading onward you can find all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals, and if you’d like to see some other foldable phone deals check out the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals and Google Pixel Fold deals. You can also find some savings among more traditional smartphone designs by shopping iPhone deals, Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, and Google Pixel 8 deals.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Samsung

Samsung doesn't have any Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones in stock at the time of this writing, and we aren't sure if they'll reload at some point. Be sure to click through and see if that's the case if you prefer to buy directly from Samsung, as there's a good chance they may have restocked, and Samsung can be a great place to find Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals: Grab the foldable phone for $502
A person holding a partially open Galaxy Z Fold 4.

If you’re looking for the best foldable phone deals, one model you should check out is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on the market and the more recent release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Z Fold 4 is ripe for some deals. There aren’t many new models out there to buy at this point, but there are a ton of impressive discounts on refurbished models going on. We’ve tracked down all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals out there, and you’ll find all of the best places to shop listed below.

And if you aren’t finding the savings you want here, you can also check out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals, or even Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals for another foldable option. iPhone deals, Google Pixel 8 deals, and Samsung Galaxy S24 deals are also available to shop if you prefer a more traditional smartphone design.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Best Buy
Refurbished models of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are seeing huge discounts at Best Buy. The popular retailer is really showing up with this deal, which sees the Z Fold 4 marked down to $700 and makes for more than $1,200 in savings. Even more savings are available if you have an eligible device trade-in.

Read more