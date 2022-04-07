Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature a 3x telephoto camera

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport a 3x telephoto camera, according to a report from Galaxy Hub. This is expected to be the same 10-megapixel sensor used on the S22 series. In the current Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung uses a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Technically, the 10-megapixel sensor will offer a lower resolution but the camera will get a higher zoom range.

That’s a welcome change on Samsung’s flagship foldable. In the past, the camera setup on the Z Fold series has lagged behind Samsung’s non-folding flagships from the same year. Bringing the cameras systems into better alignment makes sense for a variety of reasons, including customer satisfaction and supply chain efficiency.

The report adds that the device will feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera. However, it doesn’t clarify if this is for the cover display or for the under-display camera inside. The cover display already features a 10-megapixel camera, so it would be great to see a higher resolution under-display camera. To recall, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 4-megapixel under-display which isn’t as capable. In our review, we found its photos were muddy, pixelated, or washed out, even after image processing.

These are the first rumors we have heard about the camera system aboard the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s great news since the main camera setup did not change from the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Whether or not Samsung will upgrade the other two cameras as well is still unknown, but this makes it seem more likely. It would be hard to justify the same camera system on a phone for a third-generation (we’re looking at you Apple).

In a different leak, tipster @TheGalox reveals that the company has plans to improve the hinge on Galaxy Z Fold 4. He states that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Fold 4 will feature a single hinge design instead of the dual-hinge design of its predecessors. This is supposed to make the device thinner and lighter while bringing down its cost.

