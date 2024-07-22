 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

A popular Samsung app is missing from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

By
Google messages versus samsung messages app icons side by side on Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

If you’re a Samsung user with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Galaxy Z Fold 6, you may have noticed a popular Samsung app missing. According to Max Winebach on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung has removed the preinstalled Samsung Messages app in favor of moving everyone over to Google Messages with RCS enabled default.

Winebach posted the full message from the Samsung Members app, which suggests that the change only applies to the Flip 6, Fold 6, and newer models, which would be anything upcoming in Samsung’s future lineup, like the anticipated Galaxy S25 series. Digital Trends’ mobile section editor Joe Maring also confirmed that Samsung Messages is not on the Fold 6 or Flip 6 by default.

Recommended Videos

I checked my Galaxy S23 Ultra to confirm the news. I still have both Samsung Messages and Google Messages installed on my devices, which seems to confirm the change doesn’t apply retroactively. The Samsung Messages app will also remain available for download through the Galaxy Store, though according to Samsung, “some features will be excluded.”

Samsung Messages is no longer pre-loaded! Google Messages (with RCS enabled by default) only pic.twitter.com/GoMqyM2p4Z

&mdash; Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 20, 2024

This change also varies by region. According to Mishaal Rahman, the Samsung Messages app is still preinstalled in Canadian and European versions of the device. Currently, only U.S. unlocked/carrier units don’t come with it preinstalled.

It’s pretty clear that Samsung intends to sunset the Samsung Messages app sooner rather than later, and there’s really no reason for you to keep using Samsung Messages, although both technically support RCS. Google Messages has RCS support enabled, meaning you get better group chat functionality, support for images, videos, and file sharing, along with quality-of-life features like read receipts, real-time typing indicators, and end-to-end encryption.

With the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 now available for preorder, you should be able to see the app changes yourself soon once the devices start shipping.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
Don’t buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Here are 5 reasons to wait for the Z Fold 7
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 in different colors.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has arrived. With Samsung’s newest top-tier foldable, you get blazing-fast performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, along with 12GB RAM and a ton of new Galaxy AI features to maximize your productivity. And with up to 1TB of storage, there’s plenty of space for all of your photos and video taken with the triple-lens rear camera system.

But as great as the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 sounds, there are a few reasons to hold off and wait for next year’s model, especially considering the expensive $1,900 price tag. Here are some reasons why waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be a better idea.
The cameras barely changed

Read more
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 come with a screen protector?
The inner display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Z Flip 6 front screen Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was recently announced, and it's surely far from affordable for most of us. While the outer glass body is toughened with Gorilla Glass, the inner screen is not as durable. While Samsung has reduced the use of any protective plastic covering, including the previously included screen protector on other phones, the Flip and the Fold are too expensive to be handled without it.

Read more
Samsung quietly released a super-limited Galaxy Z Flip 6
Special Edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

If you're considering buying Samsung's newly released Galaxy Z Flip 6, you should know this. The company has discreetly unveiled a limited edition of the new smartphone that's exclusive to only 800 fortunate buyers.

The specialedition Galaxy Z Flip 6 pays tribute to Doraemon, a beloved Japanese manga and anime character. It is currently available for preorder through the Samsung website in Hong Kong.

Read more