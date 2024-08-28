 Skip to main content
Samsung’s next folding phone could get a surprising name change

A person opening the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

In July, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Even before this happened, there were rumors that the company was planning to release another foldable phone this year. Initially, that handset was rumored to be called the “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.”

However, it seems that might not be correct. According to leaker Evan Blass (via Tom’s Guide), the phone might be called the “Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition” or “Galaxy Z Fold SE.” This is the latest in a series of rumors about an upcoming Samsung phone that could be unlike any other.

Whatever its name, the new phone is expected to feature a titanium backplate similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If this information is accurate, it would be the first Samsung foldable device to use titanium for its backplate, as previous models have used stainless steel or carbon fiber-reinforced plastic instead. By switching to titanium, however, the special edition phone likely won’t have S-Pen support like the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The end plate on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's hinge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We also recently heard that the new foldable phone will feature the same aspect ratio as Samsung’s current flagship. If accurate, this would mean it would have a wider screen than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6. The report also mentioned that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim/Special Edition could feature a 6.5-inch cover display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The new phone might also have an 8.7-inch internal display instead of the 7.6-inch regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 display.

If you’re wondering why Samsung plans to release this foldable, especially at the end of the year, you’re not alone. Up until now, the company has only released one Galaxy Z Fold model each year. Even more strange is that the new model might only launch in China and South Korea, with a worldwide release less likely.

Hopefully, Samsung will show its cards very soon. Stay tuned.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
