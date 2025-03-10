Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch day availability could prove difficult

We’re hearing more about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, and it’s not good news for would-be early adopters.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be officially unveiled next month. Following its release, a global launch will occur, raising questions about its pricing and availability for launch. Financial News has started to shed light on these matters.

Samsung plans to sell the new phone in Korea for 1,500,000 won (approximately $1,029) for the 256GB model and 1,630,000 won (around $1,118) for the 512GB version. These prices are reportedly lower than anticipated, but international buyers should expect slightly higher prices. Generally, Samsung phones are more affordable in the company’s home country.

This would place the Galaxy S25 Edge between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In Korea, the 256GB Galaxy S25 Plus is priced at $928, while the 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at $1,165. The U.S. prices are $1,000 and $1,300 before any discounts.

There won’t be a 1TB Galaxy S25 Edge model at launch.

If you plan on purchasing a Galaxy S25 Edge, you better be ready for disappointment. A recent report (via SamMobile) indicates initial supply will only number 40,000 units. As a comparison, Samsung sold 1 million Galaxy S25 units in Korea within the first 21 days on the market.

The Galaxy S25 Edge has been the subject of ongoing rumors and is expected to compete with the iPhone 17 Air, set to launch later this year. This Samsung device could be among the slimmest phones, potentially featuring a ceramic rear panel for enhanced durability. Speculation suggests it will have a 6.656-inch display and notable camera upgrades, with some reports indicating a 200-megapixel primary camera. Like other phones in the Galaxy S25 series, the phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Though Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy S25 Edge, it did tease it at last week’s MWC Barcelona 2025.

Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy S25 Edge next month, with a May launch to follow.