 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch day availability could prove difficult

By
Alleged leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Alexis Garza / YouTube

We’re hearing more about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, and it’s not good news for would-be early adopters.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be officially unveiled next month. Following its release, a global launch will occur, raising questions about its pricing and availability for launch. Financial News has started to shed light on these matters.

Recommended Videos

Samsung plans to sell the new phone in Korea for 1,500,000 won (approximately $1,029) for the 256GB model and 1,630,000 won (around $1,118) for the 512GB version. These prices are reportedly lower than anticipated, but international buyers should expect slightly higher prices. Generally, Samsung phones are more affordable in the company’s home country.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

This would place the Galaxy S25 Edge between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In Korea, the 256GB Galaxy S25 Plus is priced at $928, while the 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at $1,165. The U.S. prices are $1,000 and $1,300 before any discounts.

There won’t be a 1TB Galaxy S25 Edge model at launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge side profile next to Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge side profile next to Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

If you plan on purchasing a Galaxy S25 Edge, you better be ready for disappointment. A recent report (via SamMobile) indicates initial supply will only number 40,000 units. As a comparison, Samsung sold 1 million Galaxy S25 units in Korea within the first 21 days on the market.

The Galaxy S25 Edge has been the subject of ongoing rumors and is expected to compete with the iPhone 17 Air, set to launch later this year. This Samsung device could be among the slimmest phones, potentially featuring a ceramic rear panel for enhanced durability. Speculation suggests it will have a 6.656-inch display and notable camera upgrades, with some reports indicating a 200-megapixel primary camera. Like other phones in the Galaxy S25 series, the phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Though Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy S25 Edge, it did tease it at last week’s MWC Barcelona 2025.

Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy S25 Edge next month, with a May launch to follow.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Why the dullest Galaxy S25 model is the one you should buy
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.

After reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, I went straight into using the Galaxy S25 Plus. I welcomed the chance to use the phone I singled out as the pick of the bunch after my hands-on time, and wanted to see if my instincts had been correct. I'm glad to say they were, but I wasn’t expecting to find the phone a bit dull. But this isn’t going to be a hit piece. I like it because it’s boring.
Boring doesn’t have to mean bad

My review Galaxy S25 Plus is in the attractive navy color, which isn’t too bright, but more attractive than the simple black model. Understated, I’ll call it. As I thought, the edge of the chassis is less sharp than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and suits the way I hold and use the phone better, making it less fatiguing. It’s slim and light, so I haven’t had any problem carrying it around in my pocket either.

Read more
How good is the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s new ultra-wide camera? I tested it to find out
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera.

Samsung’s approach to the camera in its Ultra phones has focused on evolution and introducing incremental improvements with each subsequent model.

Last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra saw Samsung switch the secondary telephoto lens to a 50MP sensor with 5x optical zoom. Higher resolution and a higher pixel count thanks to pixel binning meant the zoom quality was improved over the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 10x zoom, despite a lower optical zoom length. The Galaxy S25 Ultra also features the 200MP main camera that made its debut in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge video leak gives me hope and despair
Alleged leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung will officially make a return to the realm of ultra-slim phones in the coming months with the Galaxy S25 Edge. So far, the company has only given us a distant glimpse of the upcoming phone, but has remained mum on its innards or market arrival timeline.

Well, an apparently working unit of the Galaxy S25 Edge briefly appeared in a leaked video this week, parading its svelte profile from all sides. In the short clip, the phone is compared against the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and we also get a look at its supposed innards via the AIDA64 app running on the phone.

Read more