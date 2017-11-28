Samsung’s new SeeColor app adjusts hues to assist color-blind viewers

Being color blind doesn’t have to stop you from enjoying the many of the vivid hues in the world — at least, not by way of your Samsung television. This week, Samsung debuted a new app called SeeColors, compatible with all Samsung QLED television sets. The app is meant to help those with Color Vision Deficiency (CVD) not only diagnose their unique color perception challenges, but also adjust display color settings, giving them the opportunity to enjoy a viewing experience in full color.

“Samsung is committed to making people’s everyday lives smarter and more convenient through technology and innovation,” said Hyeongnam Kim, vice president of visual display at Samsung Electronics. “The launch of SeeColors for QLED TV embodies this mission by providing users with a way to address one of the world’s biggest optical challenges through the latest technologies and visual displays.”

While Samsung notes that nearly 300 million folks around the world live with CVD, many are not aware of the condition, and how their perception of color differs from others. But Samsung hopes to bring the world into sharp relief for these folks by way of the new app. SeeColors was developed in partnership with Professor Klara Wenzel of Budapest University of Technology and Economics. Wenzel developed a tool known as C-Test, a “digital diagnosis test that uses the concept of color filters and mathematical modeling to diagnose levels of CVD,” as per a Samsung release. By integrating the C-Test in the SeeColors app, Samsung has given folks the ability to see the world (or their TV screens) in sharp color. Using the app, users can identify both the type and level of their CVD, and then recalibrate their TV based on the app’s results.

The SeeColors app is currently available for download (free of charge) from the Smart TV App store, or from the Google Play and the Galaxy App Store for Samsung Galaxy smartphones S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, S7, S7 edge and S8 devices. If you connect your Galaxy smartphone to your QLED TV, the television will instantly adjust color settings based on your smartphone readings.