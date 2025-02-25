Samsung to expand One UI 7 beta with no public release in sight

Samsung is already under a lot of fire for extensive delays to the One UI 7 rollout. Several months after Android 15 released, Samsung is still busy fixing bugs on One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 series. However, a new report suggests there might be some respite as the beta may soon roll out to other devices, including last-gen foldables.

After the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung has seemingly begun testing One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Tipster Tarun Vats shared posted screenshots of the firmware builds allegedly being tested in-house before Samsung formally announces a One UI 7 beta program for the foldables.

Recommended Videos

Exclusive! First One UI 7 beta build spotted on test servers in Europe and India Build:

Z Fold 6:F956BXXU2ZYBC/F956BOXM2ZYBC/F956BXXU2BYBC

Z Flip 6:F741BXXU2ZYBC/F741BOXM2ZYBC/F741BXXU2BYBC Is Samsung gearing up for One UI 7 beta program for Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Flip 6? Repost pic.twitter.com/9t6g1PQH5x — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) February 25, 2025

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The serial codes listed in the screenshot signify that these builds are supposedly only for units sold in Europe and India, according to Vats. This could indicate Samsung begins testing the beta builds in these locations while excluding the U.S. in the initial leg. Meanwhile, another beta update for the Galaxy S24 series is in order.

Notably, if this is true, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Flip 6 will be the only set of devices to get the One UI 7 beta besides the Galaxy S24. Samsung has also created dedicated pages in its One UI beta forums for these devices, making the release seem more plausible.

Meanwhile, there appear to be no active test builds for Galaxy S23, Fold/Flip 5, and other flagships from previous years. With this in mind, a stable One UI 7 release for older devices may be a few months away.

However, another less convincing rumor paints a more encouraging picture.

One UI 7 update timeline leaks

A non-so-convincing rumor, which comes from X user @BuligaDavidCri1, alleges a detailed timeline of One UI 7 update for a wide range of Samsung devices. The tipster claims these details were revealed during an internal virtual meeting for partners or employees in Romania.

Per this rumor, the Galaxy S24 series will get stable the One UI 7 update in as early as the third week of April. The Galaxy S23, Z Fold 6 and the Fold 5, as well as the Flip 6 and Flip 5, are said to follow a week later.

Despite the leaker’s confidence, we cannot fully endorse it due to their insufficient credentials. If it true, however, it would be interesting to witness Samsung pull off a wide rollout without sufficient testing on older devices.

Nonetheless, it contradicts Samsung’s previous promise of releasing One UI 7 for the Galaxy S series by the end of this year’s first quarter. With only a month left to that deadline, the absence of a confirmation or update from Samsung is adding to the growing frustration for users, and we hope to gain some clarity soon.