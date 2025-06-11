Samsung won’t stop teasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7: here are 3 things revealed already

Samsung is expected to announce its next generation of foldable devices in the coming months, and while we await confirmation from the South Korean brand on when exactly it plans on revealing the phones it’s continuing to tease the upcoming releases.

Samsung’s remaining coy on exact specs, but with each teaser it publishes we get a clearer picture of what we can expect when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch finally happens.

Galazy Z Fold 7 teaser timeline

June 3 : An ‘Ultra’ foldable is teased, Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 names inadvertently revealed

: An ‘Ultra’ foldable is teased, Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 names inadvertently revealed June 9 : “The newest Galaxy Z series is the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet”

: “The newest Galaxy Z series is the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet” June 11: Samsung teases triple cameras with AI-powered features on a foldable

An ‘Ultra’ foldable

Samsung’s June 3 teaser invited us to “meet the next chapter of Ultra” with an animation of a foldable phone which could be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra.

Samsung looks set to apply the ‘Ultra’ moniker to an upcoming foldable phone, which would suggest the device will be the best foldable phone the firm will be offering. It’s likely to be pretty expensive too, but my colleague Gareth Beavis doesn’t see that as an issue.

This teaser also gave us a second reveal – whether Samsung meant it or not. I spotted the image used in the release appeared to confirm both the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 as it had the file name “Galaxy-Z-Fold7-Z-Flip7-Pre-tease-Bartype_1920x1080.gif”.

This release, and all subsequent releases, ends with the tag line “The Ultra experience is ready to unfold” – a Z Fold Ultra device looks almost nailed on to arrive this year.

Super slim, but is it the thinnest?

Six days later, on June 9, Samsung was back with another Z series teaser, declaring “the newest Galaxy Z series is the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet”.

An animated GIF in the post appears to show the outline of a supremely slender foldable, but it comes with a disclaimer which reads “Image simulated for illustrative purposes”, so it’s not clear how accurate it is.

Samsung certainly has its work cut out if it wants the Z Fold 7 to be the thinnest around, with the Honor Magic V3 measuring 9.3mm folded / 4.4mm unfolded, while the Oppo Find N5 is an even more svelte 8.9mm/4.2mm. Honor has itself teased that its upcoming Magic V5 foldable will be even thinner. Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 by comparison comes in at a portly 12.1mm/5.6mm.

Three cameras, with AI at the heart

Samsung waited just two more days before unleashing the third Z Fold 7 teaser on June 11, this time focusing on cameras and AI. Another animated GIF was included, this time giving us a hint of a triple camera setup.

This isn’t huge news considering the Z Fold 6 also comes with three rear cameras, but Samsung pushes the AI-powered features angle by saying “the Galaxy camera is now part of the intuitive interface that turns what users see into understanding and action.

“When paired with the flexible, expansive screen of a foldable, this experience becomes even more powerful, dynamic and immersive.”

This sounds like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could have Google’s Gemini Live feature built in (or a similar feature with Samsung’s own branding), allowing you to open up the camera for the AI assistant to view the world around you and provide contextual information on what it ‘sees’.

Recent reports point to a Galaxy Unpacked event happening sometime in July, so we may be only a few weeks away from finding out exactly what Samsung has in store for us.