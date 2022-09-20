 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

See how the iPhone 14 fares in this severe durability test

Trevor Mogg
By

Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson 0f JerryRigEverything fame recently got his hands on the new iPhone 14, meaning only one thing: Time for a durability test.

In a video (below) posted on Monday, Nelson quickly sets to work, conducting his familiar scratch test on the iPhone 14’s Ceramic Shield, a toughened display that Apple launched with the iPhone 12 series in 2020.

After taking his tools to the iPhone 14’s display, we see “extremely faint” scratches at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale, and more prominent scratches at level 7. We can take that as a decent enough result. “I do think Apple’s Ceramic Shield is an improvement over normal tempered glass,” Nelson concludes.

iPhone 14 Durability Test - APPLE FINALLY FIXED IT ?!

Next, a scraping exercise that’s almost certain to make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. It involves Nelson dragging a box-cutter blade down the side of the phone’s aluminum frame. No big surprises here, with the structural integrity of the frame holding up but much of the paint coming off. The process does, however, give Nelson a chance to highlight the fact that Apple now uses recycled aluminum in 59% of its products, “probably because it’s cheaper but also since it has 1/40th the carbon footprint of mined aluminum,” he says.

Moving on to the rear cameras’ lens covers, Nelson is surprised to discover that they scratch more easily than expected, suggesting owners should think where and how they put down their iPhone 14 if they don’t intend to add protectors.

Next we have the burn test. To be frank, this is really less “test” and more “wanton destruction.” After all, we can see how keys in a pocket might damage a display over time, but how often will you be holding a naked flame to your phone’s screen? Our guess is “not very.” Still, that doesn’t stop Nelson firing up his lighter and getting the flame up close and personal with the front of the iPhone 14. It doesn’t turn out well (of course it doesn’t), with pixels starting to suffer irreparable damage after about 20 seconds.

Finally, Nelson subjects the iPhone 14 to his unscientific bend test, a challenge that has in the past seen some of his devices spectacularly fail. Not so the iPhone 14, which remains intact despite the YouTuber’s best efforts to snap it clean in two.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus has a pricing problem bigger than it is

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Latest Asus gaming phone actually shocked me with its power

Man holding the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

Dynamic Island on its way to all iPhones, analyst claims

The iPhone 14 Pro showing the Dynamic Island at the top of the display.

Will your iPhone 13 case fit the iPhone 14?

The Kate Spade case, showing the back and the design.

I gamed on the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s cover screen and it blew me away

Shadow Fight cinematic on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cover screen.

Best Garmin watch deals for September 2022

An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and covers

Galaxy S22 Ultra in burgandy.

Why this luxury smartwatch isn’t out to beat the Apple Watch

The Montblanc Summit 3 on a mans wrist.

Mint Mobile Free Trial: Get a week of free cellular service

Mint mobile banner image.

The most common AirPods problems and how to fix them

AirPods Pro.

How to control notification badges on your iPhone and iPad

iPhone badge feat image.

iPhone 14’s satellite feature may expand a lot sooner than we thought

Communications satellite in Earth orbit.