Specs just leaked for the next budget-focused Android tablet

It seems like every company has an Android tablet of their own these days, but Xiaomi has been a big name in the field. And now, the specs for the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro — both highly anticipated tablets — just leaked in China, according to GSMArena. The tablets received criticism for their larger size, although it’s a trait many fans love. While there’s no specific launch date, the two tablets are expected to release sometime around November of this year at currently unknown prices.

As far as specs go, both tablets will boast the same 11.17-inch screen with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. That’s great news for anyone hoping to use these to watch their favorite shows or get some gaming in; the high refresh rate means a much smoother experience overall. The Pad 7 is expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pad 7 Pro will have the more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 behind the wheel.

A more powerful chipset means greater battery drain, but don’t worry — the Pad 7 Pro will support 67-watt wired charging, while the Pad 7 is limited to just 45W. Please read that “just” with a healthy amount of sarcasm. 45W wired charging is still perfectly acceptable.

For now, this is all we know. More detailed specs will likely become available closer to launch, but one thing is for sure: neither of these tablets will take the crown as the best option from Xiaomi. For now, that will remain with the Pad 6S Pro, the company’s top-of-the-line option. It might not stay that way for long, though. More rumors suggest that the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra is in the works, and that would likely outclass anything else Xiaomi currently has to offer.