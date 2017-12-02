This Star Wars OnePlus 5T can make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs

At the Bengaluru Comic Con festival in India, OnePlus teased an upcoming limited-edition Star Wars version of its flagship OnePlus 5T. Although no real details were provided, and the reveal consisted solely of the “Coming Soon” image, it’s sure to be a must-have for any dedicated Star Wars fan.

No release date was announced, although the tie-in with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits theaters in just two weeks, is obvious. The new design features a white finish on the rear of the device, along with a Star Wars logo and the OnePlus graphic beneath the fingerprint sensor. The front still has the same black finish, although the volume and power buttons provide a nice contrast against the white background. Some themes and wallpaper are expected to be included, as well as various sound effects, likely related to the latest film.

Rumors of a Star Wars-themed edition have been swirling around the internet for a month or so, after a poster at the XDA Developers site noticed some unusual strings were found in the APKs for Launcher, Settings and System UI. That particular post has since been deleted, but 9to5 Google notes that the “accent_star_wars” string information also included the hex code #ff2837, which is a dark red color similar to that found on The Last Jedi posters.

No price was announced for the limited edition, although the regular OnePlus 5T starts at $499. Tech PP is reporting that it will go on sale December 16, and availability will be limited to India. The4ir sources also indicate that as few as 15,000 will be available, and more will be revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on December 16.

The OnePlus 5T has a six-inch 18:9 AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The 5T is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery with Dash Charge, and includes Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C. The cameras included are 16 MP (front) and 20MP (rear).

In our review of the OnePlus 5T, we gave it high marks for its gorgeous look, fast performance, and competitive price. We also tried out a side-by-side comparison against a couple of competing Android phones, and in addition, we’ve got a few tips and tricks to get you started.