 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

If you have this Apple Watch charger, stop using it immediately. Here’s why

By
Belkin Boostcharge Pro.
Belkin

If you own a Belkin wireless charger for your Apple Watch, it’s important to be aware of a recent recall. Belkin is voluntarily recalling its BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K due to potential overheating issues that could pose a fire hazard.

This recall affects all units of the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, identified by model number BPD005. If you own one of these chargers, you are eligible for a full refund. While no injuries have been reported, Belkin cautions that a manufacturing defect may cause the charger’s lithium cell component to overheat.

Recommended Videos

What you should do if you have the charger

If you happen to own the charger in question, don’t panic. Here are a few simple steps you can take to ensure you handle it safely.

  • Stop using the charger: If you have this charger, discontinue use immediately.
  • Disconnect and isolate:  Unplug it from any power source and remove it from other devices.
  • Store safely: Place the charger in a safe, dry area away from flammable materials. Avoid exposing it to conditions that could damage the power bank.
  • Do not dispose of it: Please refrain from throwing the charger in any trash or recycling bins.

How to obtain a refund

Belkin recall information.
Belkin

To receive your full refund, Belkin says to complete an online form that requires your name and other personal information, including the valid serial number on the back of the device behind the Apple Watch charging pad.

Related

If the serial number is worn off, you can still receive a refund by providing a copy of your purchase receipt along with a photo showing both the front and back of the power bank.

For further assistance, you should contact Belkin directly.

Belkin released its BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch and a 10K Power Bank in mid-2023. This product features a 10,000 mAh battery and a 20-watt USB-C charging port.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Here’s every iPhone and iPad that supports Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote was one of the biggest ones that the company had made in years. During this keynote, the company showed us what we'd be getting in iOS 18, which includes some big user-requested features like more home screen customization, RCS messaging support, and more. But that's not all — this is the first iOS that brings AI into the iPhone with Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence, as Apple calls it, is a powerful suite of AI tools that will help make your life even easier. From new writing tools and summarization features to image generation and the ability to create unique emojis, Apple Intelligence definitely looks impressive.

Read more
Apple uses giggles to highlight new Apple Intelligence features
A screenshot from an Apple ad for Apple Intelligence.

On the same day that Apple started rolling out Apple Intelligence to iPhone 16 handsets as well as iPhone 15 Pro devices, the tech giant dropped two videos showcasing some of the new features.

The first one (below) highlights the new Apple Intelligence Writing Tools feature, which, in Apple’s own words, is designed to “help your words sound more professional, friendly, or more concise.”

Read more
Blood oxygen tracking isn’t coming back to the Apple Watch anytime soon
Apple Watch Ultra taking a measurement for blood oxygen levels.

One of the major selling points of Apple Watches in recent years has been the ability to test users’ blood oxygen levels. Unfortunately, ongoing litigation has prevented this feature from being included in Apple Watches sold in the U.S. since January. Now, it seems unlikely that this situation will change soon.

On Friday, a Delaware jury found that health-monitoring technology company Masimo infringed on some of Apple’s earlier smartwatch patents. As a result, Apple received an award of only $250. However, the same jury ruled that Masimo's current watches did not infringe on the patents that Apple accused it of copying. Consequently, an injunction remains in effect in the U.S. that prevents the company from offering blood oxygen tracking on new watches sold in the country.

Read more