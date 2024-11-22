If you have this Apple Watch charger, stop using it immediately. Here’s why

If you own a Belkin wireless charger for your Apple Watch, it’s important to be aware of a recent recall. Belkin is voluntarily recalling its BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K due to potential overheating issues that could pose a fire hazard.

This recall affects all units of the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, identified by model number BPD005. If you own one of these chargers, you are eligible for a full refund. While no injuries have been reported, Belkin cautions that a manufacturing defect may cause the charger’s lithium cell component to overheat.

What you should do if you have the charger

If you happen to own the charger in question, don’t panic. Here are a few simple steps you can take to ensure you handle it safely.

Stop using the charger : If you have this charger, discontinue use immediately.

: If you have this charger, discontinue use immediately. Disconnect and isolate : Unplug it from any power source and remove it from other devices.

: Unplug it from any power source and remove it from other devices. Store safely : Place the charger in a safe, dry area away from flammable materials. Avoid exposing it to conditions that could damage the power bank.

: Place the charger in a safe, dry area away from flammable materials. Avoid exposing it to conditions that could damage the power bank. Do not dispose of it: Please refrain from throwing the charger in any trash or recycling bins.

How to obtain a refund

To receive your full refund, Belkin says to complete an online form that requires your name and other personal information, including the valid serial number on the back of the device behind the Apple Watch charging pad.

If the serial number is worn off, you can still receive a refund by providing a copy of your purchase receipt along with a photo showing both the front and back of the power bank.

For further assistance, you should contact Belkin directly.

Belkin released its BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch and a 10K Power Bank in mid-2023. This product features a 10,000 mAh battery and a 20-watt USB-C charging port.