TCL’s NXTPaper 11 Plus reduces eye strain without sacrificing image quality

By
An image of the NxtPaper 11 Plus.
TCL / TCL
MWC 2025
Mobile World Congress
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress
Updated less than 1 hour ago

Mobile World Congress is in full swing, and TCL has officially launched its new NXTPaper 11 Plus tablet. This handheld is designed with cutting-edge display technology that’s much easier on the eyes thanks to features like Smart Eye Comfort Mode and Personalized Eye Comfort Mode. This tablet makes it significantly easier to read in bed without searing your retinas just before falling asleep.

The consensus regarding display technology and its ease on the eyes is nonexistent. There are as many opinions as there are display types, and while some people argue that e-ink is the way to go, others say a blue light filter is all you need. The NXTPaper 11 Plus takes that a step further with its custom modes.

The Smart Eye Comfort Mode adjusts the contrast, color temperature, brightness, and other settings based on different use cases. For example, watching videos would require a different array of settings than reading an ebook.

TCL NxtPaper 11 Plus.
TCL / TCL

Personalized Eye Comfort Mode uses the same concept, but takes it a step further. It takes users’ preferences into account and adjusts color tones to reduce eye strain and fatigue.

However, the settings don’t stop there. The NXTPaper 11 Plus is TCL’s first AI-enabled tablet and comes with the kind of tools you’d expect, such as Text Assist and Writing Assist. It also supports the Circle to Search feature, as well as a smart memo mode that transcribes spoken words with impressive accuracy. It can also provide real-time subtitles, even on videos that don’t have any by default.

Its specs are nothing to scoff at, either. With an 11.5-inch, 2.2K display, the NXTPaper 11 Plus is easy on the eyes in more ways than one. It supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and boasts a color accuracy at 100% sRGB. The tablet is available in two different configurations: 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It also sports an 8,000mAh battery and 33W charging to ensure you never run out of juice. The tablet is available starting at starting at 249 Euro, or roughly $260.

