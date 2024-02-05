 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

A smartphone company you haven’t heard of has big plans for 2024

Nadeem Sarwar
By
The folded Tecno Phantom V Fold and Tecno Phantom V Flip.
The Tecno Phantom V Flip (left) and Tecno Phantom V Fold Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
what to expect at mwc 2017
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress

Tecno, a brand that mostly makes waves in the East while living under the budget shadows, is once again ready to make an innovation splash. At Mobile World Congress 2024, the company has lined up some rather promising announcements, and among them is a fresh take on the idea of rollable screen phones.

So far, Samsung has only shown working rollable screen concepts, while Motorola and Oppo’s respective phones with a rollable screen never made it past the demo stage. Tecno wants to give it a try as well, and will be unveiling the Phantom Ultimate smartphone featuring rollable screen technology later this month.

Recommended Videos

It’s still going to be a “concept phone” that will employ an “innovative double-sided screen.” The screen goes from 6.5 inches to 7.1 inches when the rollable screen mechanism kicks into action. We don’t know what exactly it is going to look like, but the dimensions suggest that it will go from a portrait-first phone orientation to a tablet mode, somewhat like the Oppo X 2021 concept.

A close up of the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro's camera.
Tecno recently sold a phone with a motorized pop-out camera. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

On a similar note, Tecno is also going to showcase its take on a foldable phone screen that is borderless. So far, we have seen brands ditching the traditional bezels and replacing them with solid raised lips. It would be interesting to see what the brand has been cooking up in its labs and whether such a shift is merely aesthetical or if it holds any practical value as well.

Related

Talking about aesthetics, Tecno is going to showcase some environment-friendly materials that go into designing phone shells. Among the ideas that will be on the MWC 2024 show floor are “organosilicon fabric leather, layered fiberglass, 3D stereo optical grating, colored textured glass.” A few months ago, the company launched its Camon 19 Pro smartphone, which features color-changing blocks that alter their appearance when exposed to light.

Tecno says it will also share more details about the work it has done with skin color mapping for smartphone cameras courtesy of its Universal Tone efforts. It aims to pull off the same algorithmic trick that Google did by baking the Real Tone tech at the heart of Pixel smartphones. The company also has some mobile video imaging advancements in its bag of announcements for the upcoming event.

On the more ambitious side of things, Tecno has also created a robotic dog called Dynamic 1 that is inspired by the German Shepherd breed and wants to be your intelligent pet pal. This robotic canine companion relies on AI to assist with “intuitively understanding commands and performing lifelike actions.”

The Tecno Phantom V Flip, with other folding phones.
Tecno also made one of the world’s most affordable foldable phones. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

And finally, we have the Tecno Pocket Go, touted to be “the industry’s first Windows AR gaming” kit. It essentially combines the visual versatility of AR glasses with the dexterity of a handheld console and is aimed at pushing AR gaming into the mainstream. Apple’s Vision Pro headset is finally out, and it seems Tecno aims to showcase what it has built on its own while latching on to the newfound AR wave in the consumer electronics segment.

Dspite its relative underdog status, Tecno isn’t really a copycat — quite the contrary. The company recently launched a phone with physically retracting camera lens hardware. It was a pop-out camera tech unlike any that I’ve ever seen before.

Last year, it launched one of the world’s most affordable foldable phones called the Phantom V Fold. And to stand out in a sea of clamshell-style foldable phones, the company introduced the Phantom V Flip and armed it with a one-of-a-kind circular secondary display. The company recently announced a unique take on camera system tech by integrating liquid lens tech in a periscope module, and it also revealed a unique lens aperture module to enhance image quality.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. S23 Ultra: Do you need to upgrade?
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (left) and S23 Ultra Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The premium Android space does not suffer from a lack of options. There are plenty of good flagships with excellent performance, bright and visually enticing screens, glamorous designs, and cameras that trick you into thinking they are as good as DSLRs. The Galaxy S series ticks most of those boxes, and the new Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn't waver from the expectations set by its ancestors.

Read more
How to back up your Apple Watch in ten minutes or less
The Apple Watch SE 2 ready to pair with a phone.

To make the most of your Apple Watch, you need to link it to your iPhone. This will allow you to access almost everything from your phone on your wrist. Once you have paired your devices, your phone will automatically send information to your watch. Moreover, when you back up your iPhone, all the data on your Apple Watch will also be backed up.

In this guide, we show you how to back up your Apple Watch, whether it be an Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 8, or an older model.

Read more
How much is Spotify Premium, and can you get it for free?
Spotify app icon on iPhone.

Spotify gives you access to an incredible amount of music (100 million songs), podcasts (5 million) and audiobooks (nearly half a million)—so it's no wonder the service has become culturally ubiquitous, with well over 200 million subscribers as of 2024. That's more than both Apple Music and Amazon Music.

If you want to get the best of Spotify, you'll want to sign up for a Premium account, which costs $10.99 a month for an individual membership. There are also subscription options for two people (Spotify Premium Duo, $14.99 a month), families (Spotify Premium Family, $16.99 a month), and students (Spotify Premium Student $5.99 a month).

Read more