 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The 2025 iPad Air may get a two-generation performance boost

By
A person holding the iPad Air (2024) and taking a photo.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Did you get the iPad Air (2024), or are you waiting for a newer model to be released? If you’re in the latter group, we have some exciting news for you.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next iPad Air could be launched with an M4 chip as early as this spring. If this information is accurate, it’s significant, as the current model features the M2 chip. This suggests Apple is skipping the M3 chip for its colorful mid-priced tablet.

Recommended Videos

Gurman characterizes the upcoming iPad Air models as having more “specification upgrades than design changes.” This is logical, considering the 2024 model was only released in May.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

By adding an M4 chip to this year’s iPad Air, the tablet would suddenly be more in line with the iPad Pro (2024) that was released last spring. It also has an M4 chip. Gurman says that shouldn’t be too shocking since most Macs rely on the same chip family, and “iPads could do the same.”

If the iPad Air (2025) and iPad Pro (2024) are equipped with the same chips, what differences will justify the price disparity between the two models? If Apple maintains the distinctions seen between the current iPad Air and iPad Pro, we can expect variations in display quality, RAM, and storage options. Additionally, the two models will likely differ regarding audio performance, authentication methods, and other features.

The current iPad Air starts at $599, while the entry-level 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at $999.

Apple M4 chip.
Apple

The M3 series was introduced with the MacBook Pro in 2023. The current MacBook Air was updated with the M3 chip the following spring. The M4 chip debuted with the iPad Pro in 2024 before being incorporated into the MacBook Pro later that year. In addition to the iPad Air, which is expected to be released in 2025, we are likely to see the M4 chip in the upcoming MacBook Air, which, like the new iPad Air, is anticipated to be revealed this spring.

The Apple M4 offers noticeable performance gains over the M3, particularly in CPU-intensive tasks, graphics performance, and machine learning. It also boasts improved power efficiency and media capabilities.

The M3 uses TSMC’s first-generation 3-nanometer process (N3B), while the M4 is built on TSMC’s second-generation 3-nanometer process (N3P).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
An Apple insider just gave us a hint about the M5 iPad Pro release date
Home Screen of the M4 iPad Pro.

Apple's line of iPad Pro tablets are almost powerful enough to work as complete laptop replacements, depending on your use case. When a new iPad is announced, it's big news — almost as big as when Apple confirms a release date.

While that hasn't happened just yet for the M5 iPad Pro, an analyst with a solid track record says to expect mass production in the second half of next year. Ming-Chi Kuo reported that time frame on Medium, and assuming this is accurate, it's safe to assume we can expect the M5 iPad Pro to be released sometime in late 2025.

Read more
I got an Apple Pencil Pro for my new iPad and found a big problem
An Apple Pencil Pro being held in a person's left hand with squeeze controls showing on an iPad mini 7 on top of a MacBook Pro keyboard.

Apple has brought some impressive improvements to this year’s iPad lineup. From an “impossibly thin” and powerful M4 iPad Pro to the Apple Intelligence-equipped iPad mini 7, there’s something here for everyone.

However, one of the unsung heroes of the lineup is the new Apple Pencil Pro, an advanced stylus with several new gestures that work hand in hand with Apple’s tablets to make drawing, sketching, and even just scribbling notes more intuitive than ever.

Read more
It looks like the iPhone 17 will get another big performance boost
Someone holding an iPhone 16 Pro.

Nearly 10 months before its debut, iPhone 17 series rumors continue to come in. The latest concerns the A19 chip that’s likely to be installed in some form on each of the 2025 iPhone 17 handsets. According to analyst Jeff Pu (spotted by MacRumors), the chip found on next year’s iPhones will be built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm technology, known as “N3P.”

Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 and "iPhone 17 Air" will feature a regular A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will get an A19 Pro chip. Both chips will use TSMC’s N3P process. This year’s iPhone 16 series phones feature A18 chips that use TSMC’s “N3E” process.

Read more