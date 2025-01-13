The 2025 iPad Air may get a two-generation performance boost

Did you get the iPad Air (2024), or are you waiting for a newer model to be released? If you’re in the latter group, we have some exciting news for you.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next iPad Air could be launched with an M4 chip as early as this spring. If this information is accurate, it’s significant, as the current model features the M2 chip. This suggests Apple is skipping the M3 chip for its colorful mid-priced tablet.

Gurman characterizes the upcoming iPad Air models as having more “specification upgrades than design changes.” This is logical, considering the 2024 model was only released in May.

By adding an M4 chip to this year’s iPad Air, the tablet would suddenly be more in line with the iPad Pro (2024) that was released last spring. It also has an M4 chip. Gurman says that shouldn’t be too shocking since most Macs rely on the same chip family, and “iPads could do the same.”

If the iPad Air (2025) and iPad Pro (2024) are equipped with the same chips, what differences will justify the price disparity between the two models? If Apple maintains the distinctions seen between the current iPad Air and iPad Pro, we can expect variations in display quality, RAM, and storage options. Additionally, the two models will likely differ regarding audio performance, authentication methods, and other features.

The current iPad Air starts at $599, while the entry-level 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at $999.

The M3 series was introduced with the MacBook Pro in 2023. The current MacBook Air was updated with the M3 chip the following spring. The M4 chip debuted with the iPad Pro in 2024 before being incorporated into the MacBook Pro later that year. In addition to the iPad Air, which is expected to be released in 2025, we are likely to see the M4 chip in the upcoming MacBook Air, which, like the new iPad Air, is anticipated to be revealed this spring.

The Apple M4 offers noticeable performance gains over the M3, particularly in CPU-intensive tasks, graphics performance, and machine learning. It also boasts improved power efficiency and media capabilities.

The M3 uses TSMC’s first-generation 3-nanometer process (N3B), while the M4 is built on TSMC’s second-generation 3-nanometer process (N3P).