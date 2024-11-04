 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft’s display issue just got worse

By
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition in the hands of a person
Amazon

If you recently ordered a Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, there’s been some unfortunate news. As reported by Good e-Reader, Amazon is temporarily halting shipments of its first color Kindle due to display issues.

As Digital Trends reported earlier, some early users of the Kindle Colorsoft have reported a discolored yellow area at the bottom of the screen. This problem has significantly impacted user reviews, resulting in an average rating of only 2.7 out of 5 on the Amazon website.

Recommended Videos

Anyone who has ordered or preordered a Kindle Colorsoft and has not yet received it will need to wait for shipment between November 9 and 18 in the U.S. and until November 26 in the U.K. Until then, Amazon is working on a software update to address the issue.

Related

In the meantime, Amazon is contacting early buyers who left negative reviews to collect information regarding the yellow bar issue. The company is requesting device logs and, in some cases, asking customers to send their devices to Amazon’s engineering team in exchange for replacements.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition on a table.
Amazon

Before the software fix is released, Amazon has informed Good e-Reader that the yellow bar issue might be resolved by physically rebooting the device and allowing it to remain powered off for a few minutes before turning it back on.

In addition to the yellowing issue, the Kindle Colorsoft has been shipped without the promised dark mode feature. This feature inverts the colors on the screen, making the background black and the text white.

Amazon’s U.S. website now states that this feature does not work on the new device. It notes: “Dark Mode is currently not available on this device. Customers can enable a similar reading experience within millions of books using the Page Color feature, which, like Dark Mode, inverts the book page color to black and the book text color to white.”

The Kindle Colorsoft, a Kindle Paperwhite Signature e-reader with a colorful display, represents a significant development for Amazon. The first Kindle was launched in 2007, and since then, this popular device has received numerous updates, but none included a color display until now. Amazon will certainly do what it takes to resolve these issues sooner rather than later.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Amazon is adding 4 big features to your Kindle Scribe — here’s what’s new
Someone writing on the Kindle Scribe.

Ever since it launched in November of last year, we've been seeing plenty of new, solid updates coming to the Kindle Scribe. Starting today, four more great features are being added to the device.

While we noted that the Scribe was missing a handful of features at launch that we thought might be useful, Amazon has made up for it (and more) with the updates that the company has been pushing on a regular basis.

Read more
New Kindle Scribe update adds a long-awaited feature
Someone writing on the Amazon Kindle Scribe.

The Kindle Scribe is the first in a new breed of Kindle: an e-book reader that also doubles as a note-taking device with an included stylus. It's a surprisingly good device and is one of our favorite gadgets of 2022.

Now, a new update means it's about to get even better. On April 24, an over-the-air update will make it easier to send documents to your Kindle Scribe while also adding the ability to see multiple pages of notes and e-books at once — as well as improvements to PDF readability.

Read more
Amazon just added 3 of the Kindle Scribe’s biggest missing features
Someone writing on the Amazon Kindle Scribe.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is an excellent e-book reader and note-taking device, and thanks to an update that went live today, it just got even better. Announced on February 27, the update adds three key features many Scribe owners have been waiting on since the device launched in 2022. The update aims to make using the Scribe seamless, highlighting what makes it more advantageous than using simple pen and paper.

The first key feature that's debuting on the Scribe with today's update highlights new brush types. Joining the ranks of the pen and highlighter that have been available for use since the Scribe launched are fountain pen, marker, and pencil options. Each new type of pen has its own specialties and uses, just like the real-world counterparts, and makes the most out of the Scribe's enhanced pressure and tilt capabilities.

Read more