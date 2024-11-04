The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft’s display issue just got worse

If you recently ordered a Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, there’s been some unfortunate news. As reported by Good e-Reader, Amazon is temporarily halting shipments of its first color Kindle due to display issues.

As Digital Trends reported earlier, some early users of the Kindle Colorsoft have reported a discolored yellow area at the bottom of the screen. This problem has significantly impacted user reviews, resulting in an average rating of only 2.7 out of 5 on the Amazon website.

Anyone who has ordered or preordered a Kindle Colorsoft and has not yet received it will need to wait for shipment between November 9 and 18 in the U.S. and until November 26 in the U.K. Until then, Amazon is working on a software update to address the issue.

In the meantime, Amazon is contacting early buyers who left negative reviews to collect information regarding the yellow bar issue. The company is requesting device logs and, in some cases, asking customers to send their devices to Amazon’s engineering team in exchange for replacements.

Before the software fix is released, Amazon has informed Good e-Reader that the yellow bar issue might be resolved by physically rebooting the device and allowing it to remain powered off for a few minutes before turning it back on.

In addition to the yellowing issue, the Kindle Colorsoft has been shipped without the promised dark mode feature. This feature inverts the colors on the screen, making the background black and the text white.

Amazon’s U.S. website now states that this feature does not work on the new device. It notes: “Dark Mode is currently not available on this device. Customers can enable a similar reading experience within millions of books using the Page Color feature, which, like Dark Mode, inverts the book page color to black and the book text color to white.”

The Kindle Colorsoft, a Kindle Paperwhite Signature e-reader with a colorful display, represents a significant development for Amazon. The first Kindle was launched in 2007, and since then, this popular device has received numerous updates, but none included a color display until now. Amazon will certainly do what it takes to resolve these issues sooner rather than later.