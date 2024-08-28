The iPhone 16 just got less exciting

We’ve been heavily focused on gleaning every detail we can about the upcoming Apple iPhone 16, but now a detail has emerged that we weren’t expecting: another rumor about the iPhone 17. This isn’t the first leak we’ve seen about next year’s model, but it adds to the allure.

According to leaker “Mobile phone chip expert” on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the iPhone 17 will be released with a whopping 12GB of RAM versus the 8GB that will likely come with the iPhone 16. They go so far as to suggest holding out until the iPhone 17 if you want to make the most of the built-in AI features Apple has promised.

Of course, take this news with a big dose of skepticism. Pondering iPhone 17 rumors before the 16 even launches is putting the cart before the horse, but “Mobile phone chip expert” has a reliable (if small) track record when it comes to leaks. This user was the first to reveal the processors in the iPhone 14 Pro models and that Apple was making its own nanometer chips for AI servers.

So why does this matter? RAM acts as “temporary” storage on your phone versus the “permanent” storage on your SSD. Your phone (and your computer, too) uses RAM to store things needed for any currently running applications. More RAM means the device will be better at multitasking and will supposedly make it easier to add on-device AI features.

Sure, we’re a long way off from the launch of the iPhone 17, but it’s interesting to consider what improvements might be made from the existing generation and what sort of feedback users will have after getting their hands on the iPhone 16 lineup. This single rumor also doesn’t mean you should ignore the iPhone 16, but if you’re thinking about upgrading in the next year or two, this could give you some reason to hold out for a little while longer.