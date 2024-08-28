 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPhone 16 just got less exciting

By
The home screen on the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We’ve been heavily focused on gleaning every detail we can about the upcoming Apple iPhone 16, but now a detail has emerged that we weren’t expecting: another rumor about the iPhone 17. This isn’t the first leak we’ve seen about next year’s model, but it adds to the allure.

According to leaker “Mobile phone chip expert” on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the iPhone 17 will be released with a whopping 12GB of RAM versus the 8GB that will likely come with the iPhone 16. They go so far as to suggest holding out until the iPhone 17 if you want to make the most of the built-in AI features Apple has promised.

Recommended Videos

Of course, take this news with a big dose of skepticism. Pondering iPhone 17 rumors before the 16 even launches is putting the cart before the horse, but “Mobile phone chip expert” has a reliable (if small) track record when it comes to leaks. This user was the first to reveal the processors in the iPhone 14 Pro models and that Apple was making its own nanometer chips for AI servers.

Apple's Craig Federighi discussing Apple Intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
Apple

So why does this matter? RAM acts as “temporary” storage on your phone versus the “permanent” storage on your SSD. Your phone (and your computer, too) uses RAM to store things needed for any currently running applications. More RAM means the device will be better at multitasking and will supposedly make it easier to add on-device AI features.

Sure, we’re a long way off from the launch of the iPhone 17, but it’s interesting to consider what improvements might be made from the existing generation and what sort of feedback users will have after getting their hands on the iPhone 16 lineup. This single rumor also doesn’t mean you should ignore the iPhone 16, but if you’re thinking about upgrading in the next year or two, this could give you some reason to hold out for a little while longer.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Photo of iPhone 16 Pro Max reveals amazingly thin bezels
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro showing the screens.

The iPhone 16 is (hopefully) only a month or so away, but it feels like we're getting a new leak with every day that goes by. Many of those come courtesy of Ice Universe, a well-known leaker with a reliable track record. They now say that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have the thinnest bezels of any iPhone ever made.

The latest image shows the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a bezel size of just 1.153mm, versus the estimated size of 1.55mm on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. Ice Universe's latest information also strengthens another leak from June that gauged the iPhone 16 Pro Max's bezels at 1.15mm and the iPhone 16 Pro at 1.2mm.

Read more
This strange iOS bug can crash your iPhone in seconds
The App Library on the iPhone 14 Plus

Bored? Swipe all the way over to the App Library on your iPhone and type "":: in the search bar. Congratulations! You've just crashed your iPhone. But don't worry — it's not permanent or serious, according to security researchers.

Mastodon user Konstantin found that typing those four characters into the search bar will crash SpringBoard, the app responsible for the iPhone home screen. All it does is throw the phone into a loop for a moment before returning you to your lock screen. It doesn't close any apps or cause any other issues; if anything, it's just a reset. I tested it on my device and found nothing out of the ordinary.

Read more
All of the iPhone 16 camera specs just leaked. Here’s what’s new
The Apple iPhone 15 Plus and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera modules.

Apple is expected to hold its next special event on Tuesday, September 10. That means new iPhones and Apple Watches are just a few weeks away.

Rumors have been circulating for months about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series, but specific details about the camera systems have remained unknown. That is, until now. According to details posted by AppleInsider, each of the new handsets will likely have improved camera specs. However, some features are expected to remain the same and match those of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, respectively.

Read more