 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPhone 16 Pro could be more expensive than you thought

By
A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We’re only a few days away from Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event (on September 9, this coming Monday), and more information has come out about the iPhone 16 and its possible price. Spoiler: It could be more expensive than you thought. That’s not wholly unexpected given the number of expected upgrades and improvements, but it’s not the most welcome news.

According to TrendForce, both iPhone 16 models might feature a base storage of 256GB. That’s a good improvement; 128GB doesn’t leave much room for apps or photos after accounting for the operating system. Doing away with that lower-level storage means the starting price will be higher, though.

Recommended Videos

We saw this pattern with the iPhone 15, too. The iPhone 15 Pro Max had a starting price hike of $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max due to the loss of the 128GB storage option. If that trend continues, the iPhone 16 Pro might also be even pricier than expected. Of course, if you already planned to buy a model with a higher storage tier, the difference in price won’t make much difference. The change applies only to the base model, not the more advanced options.

However, another rumor suggests that storage might increase on the higher end, too. Sources suggest Apple might release a 2TB Pro model for the first time ever. If this holds true, then dropping the lowest storage tier makes a lot of sense. Given the relative size of apps, games, and data in general, 256GB is a much better starting point. After all, no one wants to juggle files just so you can download Zenless Zen Zero and get involved in the gacha craze.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
All the big announcements we expect from Apple’s iPhone 16 event
The Apple logo on the back of an iPhone 14.

Apple has announced the date of its fall event, dubbed “Glowtime." The highly anticipated event will take place on September 9 at Apple Park. The date is also significant because it marks exactly 10 years since the original Apple Watch was announced.

Needless to say, Apple’s Glowtime event should be a big one, as we should see the iPhone 16 line, Apple Watch Series 10 (or “X”), and more. Here’s a rundown of everything we expect Apple to show off in less than two weeks.
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 dummy models Sonny Dickson

Read more
The iPhone 16 just got less exciting
The home screen on the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.

We've been heavily focused on gleaning every detail we can about the upcoming Apple iPhone 16, but now a detail has emerged that we weren't expecting: another rumor about the iPhone 17. This isn't the first leak we've seen about next year's model, but it adds to the allure.

According to leaker "Mobile phone chip expert" on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the iPhone 17 will be released with a whopping 12GB of RAM versus the 8GB that will likely come with the iPhone 16. They go so far as to suggest holding out until the iPhone 17 if you want to make the most of the built-in AI features Apple has promised.

Read more
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the phone I’ve always wanted
Pixel 9 Pro in Rose Quartz.

I’ve been using iPhones ever since the first model launched in 2008, and my daily driver for the past year has been the iPhone 15 Pro. It's safe to say I'm a big Apple fan. Even so, I can’t help but think the Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best smartphones released this year.

In fact, I would even go as far as to say that the Pixel 9 Pro is the iPhone Pro I’ve always wanted. Yes, it’s just that good. Let me explain why.
The importance of smartphone size

Read more