 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy S25 could add a new feature that’s perfect for mobile gaming

By
A person playing a game on the Samsung Galaxy A35.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is set to blow fans away with its impressive specs, and the latest leak just lends more credence to those rumors. According to trusted leaker Jukanlosreve, Samsung is working on a “game mode” that will improve performance without generating a tremendous amount of excess heat.

Jukanlosreve speculates the game mode feature will utilize the Qualcomm Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 (AFME 2.0), which is a technology that can double the frame rate in games without increasing its power usage. That means a smoother gaming experience without extra heat or a noticeable impact on battery life. Qualcomm writes that AFME 2.0 “provides realistic detail by generating high-quality scenes, doubling the frame rate while maintaining the same power consumption.”

Recommended Videos

This feature is notable for several reasons. Typically, improved gaming performance comes with a not-insignificant cost. You either need to pump more power into the GPU, affecting your overall battery life, or you drop graphical fidelity in exchange for a higher frame rate. Samsung’s Game Assist mode works by upscaling a game’s existing frame rate, usually from 60Hz to 120Hz.

Game booster lab Samsung galaxy s22
Nadeem Sarwar/Digital Trends / Samsung

The Game Assist feature is an evolution of Samsung’s existing Game Booster, a tool that essentially tracks what resources a game needs and optimizes the system settings while that game is being played.

Related

This is great news for gamers on the go. There’s just one problem: a lot of mobile games don’t support high-refresh-rate displays. Plenty do, don’t get us wrong — popular titles like Dead Cells, Pokemon Go, and Minecraft all work swimmingly at 120Hz. While a lot of games are locked at 60Hz for stabilization reasons, manufacturers’ adoption of high refresh rates might be what game developers need to begin building game sfor more powerful phones.

It seems likely that Samsung will introduce this feature with the Galaxy S25 series in 2025, though it’s possible it’ll come to other Samsung phones, too. Qualcomm’s AFME 2.0 system is also supported by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Updating your Samsung Galaxy S25 could be easier than ever
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray in hand.

When is the last time you updated your phone? Most people wait until it's time for bed, especially since updates can take upwards of an hour. No matter how cool the features might be, losing access to your phone for an extended period of time isn't fun. According to leaker Chun Bhai on X, the next Samsung flagship may come with a feature that makes updating easier and faster than ever.

This feature is called seamless updates. It allows the phone to download and install the update as a background process; you only need to restart your phone once it's finished to activate the update. Some phones have supported this feature for a while, but the only Samsung phone to currently support it is the Galaxy A55. The Galaxy S25 will be the first Samsung flagship to work with seamless updates.

Read more
The OnePlus 13 may have already killed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The white OnePlus 13.

Did OnePlus, in October 2024, just announce one of the best smartphones of 2025? It very well may have, because OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 13.

Well, sort of. The OnePlus 13 is now available in China, though it'll be a while before it comes to the U.S. and other parts of the world. Although it'll likely be December or January before you and I get our hands on the OnePlus 13, the wait should be worth it. The OnePlus 13 already looks like one of next year's best phones — and it may have simultaneously caused the premature death of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The OnePlus 13 looks fantastic

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup just got a lot more interesting
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray with S Pen on back.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is just a few months away from launch, and we've been closely following its development and relaying any news we can get our hands on about what Samsung's next flagship has in store. Well, now we have another exciting detail: there might actually be four phones in the S25 lineup, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.

The story broke on the South Korean news site ETNews but was shared with us by tipster Jukanlosreve on X (formerly Twitter). The S25 Slim, if it exists, isn't likely to be released at the same time as the rest of the S25 lineup. Instead, it's far more likely that Samsung will launch it a few months after the S25, maybe around April.

Read more