Upcoming OnePlus Watch 3 might have a rotating crown

Third part watch face on OnePlus Watch 2r.
After a less-than-exciting launch with the OnePlus Watch 2, it’s time for a change — and hopefully, a wearable that more closely matches modern devices. We expect the OnePlus Watch 3 to release on January 7, but now new details suggest it might come with a rotating crown.

This update is a big win for OnePlus Watch fans. The crown has been a long-requested feature that will make it easier to navigate through the interface, and improved sensors give access to ECGs and other features that were missing in the previous generation, according to Yogesh Brar.

The OnePlus Watch 3 might also come with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1. Although an older-model chip, the W5 series is touted to extend battery life and provide fast performance. The OnePlus Watch 3 is also tipped to come with Google’s Wear OS, making it easy to connect your new smartwatch to existing Android devices.

Your first look at the OnePlus Watch 3, due to launch early next year.

– It now has a rotary dial to navigate the UI.
– An updated HR sensor suite with ECG
– Smaller bezels
– Snapdragon W5 chip
– Wear OS + RTOS

Thoughts?

via: SmartPrix pic.twitter.com/YFKCrwIYaX

&mdash; Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 20, 2024

The wearable is also expected to land with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage alongside a 500mAh+ battery. Unfortunately, the OnePlus Watch 3 isn’t compatible with iPhones. If you’re an Apple user, your main option is the Apple Watch; the OnePlus Watch will only work with standard Android devices.

The given launch date of the OnePlus Watch 3 lines up with the release of the OnePlus 13, the company’s latest entry in its lineup. That’s an exciting combination, especially when you consider how powerful the OnePlus 13 is on its own. With incredible durability, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, this phone is a powerhouse. It’s also launching alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

