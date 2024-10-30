 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

These Samsung phones are at risk for a big security vulnerability

By
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in hand.
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

Samsung Semiconductor has confirmed that certain Samsung phones, as well as others, are vulnerable to a “privilege escalation” hack identified earlier this year by Google security researchers. This issue concerns older devices with the Exynos 9820, 9825, 980, 990, 850, and W920 chipsets.

Though Samsung didn’t indicate which handsets are affected, Tom’s Guide did, and the list includes some familiar devices. These include the Exynos 990-equipped Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 and the Exynos 980-equipped Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10. Thankfully, if you purchased any of these phones in the U.S., they have Qualcomm Snapdragon chips installed and are not affected.

Recommended Videos

Other phones affected worldwide include the Galaxy A21, A51, A71, A14, A13, and A04s.

Related

There are some lesser-known phones that are also vulnerable, such as the Galaxy A Quantum, Galaxy M and Galaxy F phones, Vivo X30 series, and Vivo S6 5G. Some smartwatches are also at risk, such as the Galaxy Watch 5 series, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and Galaxy Watch FE.

According to Cynet, privilege escalation is a network attack that seeks unauthorized higher-level access within a security system. It starts with attackers exploiting vulnerabilities to enter a system with limited permissions and then escalating their access to control sensitive systems or data. This often occurs due to inadequate security measures, failure to follow the principle of least privilege, or software vulnerabilities, allowing both external attackers and insiders to gain inappropriate access.

Samsung rates this current vulnerability as having “high” severity. If you have any of these devices, ensure you have installed the latest software updates from Google and the manufacturer. Doing so should remove the risk.

Some of the phones mentioned above are nearly five years old, which means they no longer support the latest version of Android. For anyone in that boat, we suggest checking out our list of the best Android phones currently on the market and best phones overall.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
5 phones you should buy instead of the Google Pixel 9 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro in Rose Quartz.

It’s been quite an exciting year for smartphones, especially with the arrival of the Google Pixel 9 series. Google gave its flagship phone a refreshing new design, more power and performance, and fun new colors.

If you’re considering the Pixel 9 Pro this year, that’s a great choice! We love the Pixel 9 Pro. But there are also other options to consider at a similar price point or even less. Before you buy the Pixel 9 Pro, here are five other phones you may want to get instead.
Google Pixel 9

Read more
October 21 will be a big day for Samsung foldables
Multi-tasking on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Yesterday, we published a story speculating on the exact launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. That story suggested the date wouldn't be October 18 as we had previously believed, but perhaps October 25. As it turns out, both were wrong. Samsung released a video confirming the official launch date of its latest foldable handset, and it's October 21.

At only 12 seconds long, the video is light on information. Samsung's Korean site says the announcement is for "a new Galaxy with yet another innovation." While it doesn't specifically name the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, it doesn't take a psychic to figure out what the event is about, especially with the number of leaks that have already emerged about this phone.

Read more
Forget the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung’s next foldable may be here soon
The end plate on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's hinge.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the most popular phones of the year. It's easy to see why, as it's packed with features and high-end specs — our own Andy Boxall gave it four out of five stars in his review. It's successor is on the way, though — and we might just have a release date for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, thanks to a leak from a Korean publication.

One rumor suggested the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition would be released on October 18 — just two days from now — but this new information throws a wrench into that. The site FNNews published a story that said the Z Fold Slim (another name for the Special Edition) will be released on the 25th of this month.

Read more