 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This might be our first look at the OnePlus Open 2

By
OnePlus Open Apex Edition Crimson Shadow red held in hand in front of the black variant.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

In 2024, OnePlus focused on revamping its user interface and elevating its headliner candy bar phone to the level of a true flagship. Consequently, its second folding phone had to be pushed back, and we didn’t see an upgrade to the OnePlus Open, which launched in 2023. However, with leaks about the OnePlus Open 2 now starting to drip in, it looks like the launch may not be too far off.

Today, we get our first look at what is expected to be the OnePlus Open 2, courtesy of SmartPrix, which claims to have compiled a list of potential specifications based on insights from leakers Chunvn and Yogesh Brar.

Recommended Videos

The OnePlus Open 2 is reported to get an updated design with curved edges, slightly bigger displays, and better ergonomics. The thickness in the folded state is suggested to be trimmed down to less than 10mm, making it one of the thinnest book-style folding phones. OnePlus is also expected to improve the water resistance with an IPX8 rating, suggesting the phone will be able to withstand being submerged in water for a short duration.

OnePlus Open 2 leaked design.
The OnePlus Open 2’s leaked design. SmartPrix

The foldable is expected to pick up upgrades in terms of its displays, with the inner one slightly stretching out to 8 inches instead of 7.8 inches on the older generation and the outer display measuring 6.4 inches, up from 6.3 inches, as per the report.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The OnePlus Open 2 is slated to retain triple cameras on the back, but with a changed orientation of the lenses and upgraded sensors. Previous leaks have highlighted a move to triple 50MP cameras on the back, which is likely the same setup we see on the OnePlus 13 (based on the Chinese launch). For selfies, 20MP inner and 32MP cover display cameras are unlikely to be changed.

Related

The Open 2 will also likely get reasonable power upgrades, thanks to the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. This will be paired with 16GB of RAM and up to a terabyte of storage — as we also saw on the OnePlus Open’s Apex Edition.

The Open 2 is expected to see mighty gains in battery life thanks to a 5,900mAh battery — up from 4,800mAh earlier. The wired charging speed is also expected to increase from 67 watts to 80W, while wireless charging is likely to be introduced at a fast rate of 50W.

As for the release of the OnePlus Open 2, it is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2025, which is a change from previous rumors about a launch in mid-2025. This expectation is reaffirmed by an official confirmation by Oppo — OnePlus’ parent company — about the launch of the Find N5 foldable before the Find X8 Ultra. The OnePlus Open 2 is highly likely to be a rebranded Find N5, and both foldables will be launched almost at the same time.

The images shared in the leak belong to a late-stage prototype, so we’re still awaiting a final confirmation about the colors and the exact dimensions.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Tushar is a freelance writer at Digital Trends and has been contributing to the Mobile Section for the past three years…
I tried 4 of the best earbud and phone combos. Here’s which one you should use
The OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel Buds 3, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max with Airpods Pro 2, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

When you buy a smartphone from Apple, Samsung, Google, or OnePlus, there’s always going to be the temptation to get a matching set of wireless earbuds to go along with it, as each manufacturer makes its own pair. But what exactly does it mean when you stay loyal to the brand, and is it worth it?

I’ve used the latest phones and earbuds from each manufacturer to find out. Here's what you need to know — and which pair is the best.
What have I tested?
(From left) OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Apple AirPods Pro 2 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
This may be our first look at the iPhone 17 Pro’s massive redesign
Back of the iPhone 16 Pro next to the Pixel 9 Pro

The iPhone 17 has been the subject of quite a few leaks so far, but we might have just gotten our first look at its redesign. Spoiler alert: it's a big one. If this design is accurate, then Apple has completely shifted the way it positions cameras on the back of devices by opting for a horizontal side-by-side placement that makes the iPhone 17 look a lot like a Pixel device.

The suggested appearance was first leaked on Weibo, then noticed and shared on X by known tipster Jukanlosreve. The post shows what looks to be a frame, said to be part of the iPhone 17 supply chain. According to the Weibo post, the bar places the ultrawide angle lens in the middle to make room for the "front structured light." We assume this means FaceID. The post has been translated from Chinese to English, so a few details were lost in translation.

Read more
OnePlus 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What does the future hold?
OnePlus 13 versus Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked renders.

The OnePlus 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are two of the most highly-anticipated phones launching early in 2025. Both pack premium features that place them among the best Android phones. Both are powered by Qualcomm's reenergized Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for mobile that is much more powerful than previous generations.

While the OnePlus 13 benefits from the company's legacy in superfast charging and exceptional value for money, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the best phone if you want a long-term and reliable solution.

Read more