This might be our first look at the OnePlus Open 2

In 2024, OnePlus focused on revamping its user interface and elevating its headliner candy bar phone to the level of a true flagship. Consequently, its second folding phone had to be pushed back, and we didn’t see an upgrade to the OnePlus Open, which launched in 2023. However, with leaks about the OnePlus Open 2 now starting to drip in, it looks like the launch may not be too far off.

Today, we get our first look at what is expected to be the OnePlus Open 2, courtesy of SmartPrix, which claims to have compiled a list of potential specifications based on insights from leakers Chunvn and Yogesh Brar.

The OnePlus Open 2 is reported to get an updated design with curved edges, slightly bigger displays, and better ergonomics. The thickness in the folded state is suggested to be trimmed down to less than 10mm, making it one of the thinnest book-style folding phones. OnePlus is also expected to improve the water resistance with an IPX8 rating, suggesting the phone will be able to withstand being submerged in water for a short duration.

The foldable is expected to pick up upgrades in terms of its displays, with the inner one slightly stretching out to 8 inches instead of 7.8 inches on the older generation and the outer display measuring 6.4 inches, up from 6.3 inches, as per the report.

The OnePlus Open 2 is slated to retain triple cameras on the back, but with a changed orientation of the lenses and upgraded sensors. Previous leaks have highlighted a move to triple 50MP cameras on the back, which is likely the same setup we see on the OnePlus 13 (based on the Chinese launch). For selfies, 20MP inner and 32MP cover display cameras are unlikely to be changed.

The Open 2 will also likely get reasonable power upgrades, thanks to the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. This will be paired with 16GB of RAM and up to a terabyte of storage — as we also saw on the OnePlus Open’s Apex Edition.

The Open 2 is expected to see mighty gains in battery life thanks to a 5,900mAh battery — up from 4,800mAh earlier. The wired charging speed is also expected to increase from 67 watts to 80W, while wireless charging is likely to be introduced at a fast rate of 50W.

As for the release of the OnePlus Open 2, it is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2025, which is a change from previous rumors about a launch in mid-2025. This expectation is reaffirmed by an official confirmation by Oppo — OnePlus’ parent company — about the launch of the Find N5 foldable before the Find X8 Ultra. The OnePlus Open 2 is highly likely to be a rebranded Find N5, and both foldables will be launched almost at the same time.

The images shared in the leak belong to a late-stage prototype, so we’re still awaiting a final confirmation about the colors and the exact dimensions.