This might be the coolest way to charge an Apple Watch

If you love a touch of nostalgia and have an Apple Watch, then this new charger from Spigen may well appeal.

Joining Spigen’s C1 collection featuring accessories inspired by the design of classic Apple products, the Apple Watch Classic C1 charger sports the familiar look of Apple’s iconic iMac G3, which shook up the PC market when it launched in 1998.

Recommended Videos

The $35 device is designed to house your Apple Watch charging puck, which fits snugly in the G3’s “display” after you’ve fed the wire through the back. It even features the computer’s slightly slanted display angle for a comfortable view of the watch face.

The charger comes in four different colors that match some of the options offered by the original iMac G3, namely Tangerine, Graphite, Ruby, and the original Bondi Blue.

The Apple Watch Classic C1 charger is compatible with the Apple Watch Ultra (49mm), Apple Watch series 10/9/8/SE2/7/6/SE/5/4, AirPods 4 (ANC), and AirPods Pro 2, but just to be clear, the actual charging puck is not part of the package.

Apple’s iMac G3 arrived at a time when PCs came in one flavor — beige and boring. Indeed, its colorful design signaled that it was more than a computer. It was a promise that tech could be, well, joyful.

The all-in-one iMac G3 proved popular with customers looking for something a little different, and its subsequent success played a pivotal role in Apple’s resurgence after years of financial struggles.

Recognizing its iconic status and keen to highlight its significance in design and technology history, the Smithsonian Institution added the iMac G3 to its collection.

The computer sold more than six million units between 1998 and 2003, cementing the foundations of the iMac, which continues as a product line today — albeit with a starkly different look. And now it’s inspired the design of an Apple Watch charger, too.