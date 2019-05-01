Digital Trends
Mobile

Tiles on Wear OS makes using your smartwatch smoother and easier

Mark Jansen
By

Wear OS is continuing to change and evolve to meet the demands of an extremely competitive market, and Google is set to show off its newest improvements at Google I/O 2019. Called “Tiles on Wear OS,” the new system allows you to quickly swipe on your watch face to see the information that matters to you.

The update is similar to previous updates, like the notification update from IFA 2018, which made it easier to access your notifications by allowing simple swipes to open up your notifications, access Google Fit, or access other useful features. Tiles on Wear OS builds on that foundation but adds some very much-desired customisability to Wear OS.

Making sure you’re able to access the information you need and being able to access it quickly is the crux around which this update revolves. Tiles on Wear OS is accessed by swiping left on your watch face, and is currently comprised of six individual Tiles: Goals, Next Event, Forecast (Weather), Heart Rate, Headlines, and Timer. Most of the Tiles (like Heart Rate, Timer, and so on) are self-explanatory, but a few are slightly more obtuse. The Goals Tile shows your fitness goals and how far along you are toward achieving them, while Next Event looks into your calendar to pull up your schedule.

But if you’re not particularly interested in the latest headlines, or you don’t have any real fitness goals (we’re with you there), then you can arrange the Tiles to suit your needs. To rearrange the Tiles, touch and hold any Tile on your Wear OS smartwatch to move it along the list. Alternatively, you move it from your smartphone’s Wear OS app by touching and dragging the Tile you want to move.

At the moment there’s no mention as to whether Google will allow you to remove specific Tiles, but it has been confirmed more Tiles will be added over time. With that in mind, it seems highly likely we’ll see the ability to remove Tiles added later.

The Tiles update will be rolling out to eligible watches over the next month, and features will vary by region, country, and specific watch operating systems. If you absolutely can’t wait to get more of this particular update, Google will be showing the new system off at Google I/O 2019, which begins on May 7 and runs until May 9.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

CDMA vs. GSM: What's the difference between these cellular standards?
verizon cuts off rural customers just ate time warner v2
Mobile

Verizon reveals 20 new cities that will get its 5G network in 2019

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it has also begun deploying mobile 5G. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network, including when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPad
Mobile

Wrestling with issues on your iPad? Try out these fixes to common problems

If you’ve run into an issue with your iPad that’s got you scratching your head then you need to check in here. We’ve got a rundown of common iPad problems and the solutions or workarounds you need to get beyond them.
Posted By Simon Hill
google duplex hands on io2018 2836
Mobile

What to expect at Google I/O 2019: Android Q, Pixel 3a, and more

It's almost time for Google to show us its most highly-anticipated releases of early 2019. But what can you expect at Google I/O 2019? More details of the new Android version are certain, but there are seemingly a few surprises.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Home Theater

Sports-centric streaming service FuboTV adds entertainment, lifestyle channels

With the addition of Viacom channels, yet maintaining a big emphasis on sports, FuboTV could be exactly what you’re looking for in a streaming service. We’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Simon Cohen
vodafone roaming 40 countries europe cellphone service retail
Mobile

British telecoms company Vodafone found backdoors in Huawei equipment

The British telecoms giant Vodafone has disclosed that it found potential backdoors in Huawei equipment used in its systems. This will fuel fears that the Chinese company isn't to be trusted, but Vodafone still backs Huawei.
Posted By Mark Jansen
facebook-redesign
Mobile

The next major Facebook redesign is here, along with a Messenger desktop app

Facebook F8 is finally here, and Facebook has taken the wraps off of a number of new products and services, including a major Facebook redesign, a Messenger desktop app, and more. Here's everything Facebook announced at Facebook F8 2019.
Posted By Christian de Looper
facebook-redesign
Social Media

Facebook says the future is private, but what does that mean?

At Facebook's F8 developer conference, the company emphasized its desire to take a more hands-on approach to privacy over the future. But what, exactly, will a more privacy-focused Facebook end up looking like?
Posted By Christian de Looper
HMD Global MWC 2019
Mobile

HMD's Nokia 4.2, a $189 Android One phone, arrives in the U.S.

HMD's Nokia 9 PureView smartphone, which has five camera lenses on the back, may have stolen the show at Mobile World Congress 2019, but the company also announced four other phones -- all of which cost under $200.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
google assistant gaining on amazon alexa homepod
Smart Home

Survey says Siri and Google Assistant are the most used voice assistants

A recent survey conducted by Microsoft found that Apple's Siri and Google Assistant tied for the most used voice assistants on the market, with Alexa trailing despite the popularity of smart speakers.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
episode 120 5cc6f385b14bf44365207342 750 563
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Impossible Burger rollout, Mother’s Day guide, and more

Join us on DT Live as we cover the day’s top tech news, including the Impossible Burger’s nationwide rollout at Burger King, Marriott's plans to compete with Airbnb, Samsung’s vertical viewing TV, our Mother’s Day Gift Guide, and…
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
samsung the sero vertical tv mobile video 20190429 pr 11
Home Theater

Samsung’s The Sero is a vertical TV for mobile video addicts

If you really like vertical video, such as social media tends to generate, Samsung has the TV for you. The Sero is a 43-inch TV that is intended to be viewed vertically but can also rotate for traditional content.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Apple iPad 2018
Deals

The Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy tablets get big discounts at Walmart

If you’ve been thinking about a tablet but have been waiting for a deal, you're in luck. Walmart just cut prices on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A and 2018 Apple iPad, letting you score one of these great devices and save $80.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

International teasers suggest launch of Google's Pixel 3a phones may be imminent

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Posted By Mark Jansen
HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review
Computing

Want a PC you can reach out and touch? These are the best touchscreen laptops

The best touchscreen laptops aren't locked to 2-in-1s and convertibles, but include clamshell designs too. We pick the best touchscreen clamshells you can find in 2018, ranging from Windows 10 PCs to Chromebooks.
Posted By Mark Coppock