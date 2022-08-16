Plenty of gadgets have become an essential part of our lives. And with new gizmos and other consumer electronics launching almost every day, it's hard to resist the temptation of getting our hands on some really cool and exciting products. However, possessing a lot of things can lead to another problem — storing and keeping them organized.

Thankfully, there are some clever gadgets available out there that can help you free up some space and get rid of the extra stuff you've been using. They can handle more than just a single task, eliminating the need to use separate accessories for every single product. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best gadgets to free up space by helping you organize your stuff and minimize the number of devices you need.

Raptic Rise Headphones Charging Stand

Pros Good build quality

USB-A port to charge headsets

Wireless charging pad for smartphones Cons Wireless charging maxes out at 12W

Whether for playing games, watching movies, or listening to music, quite a number of people use a pair of headphones — but not many have a stand to keep them in place. If you have a PC desk, a headphone stand becomes an especially important accessory. The Raptic Rise Headphones Charging Stand is amongst the best ones you can get your hands on, as it takes things further with the inclusion of a wireless charging pad and a USB port. The former allows for charging smartphones wirelessly at up to 12W, and the latter lets you plug in a USB cable to charge your wireless headphones while they rest on the stand. Also, there’s some space at the bottom where you can hide your extra USB cable.

The quality of the headphone stand shouldn’t disappoint you. It has an aluminum frame along with vegan leather on the wireless charger and a rubber grip for headphones to hold them in place. The design is minimalistic without any fancy gamer aesthetics and RGB lights, but it's still a pretty handy product.

Raptic Rise Headphones Charging Stand More

VanSmaGo 3 in 1 Magsafe Wireless Charging Station

Pros MagSafe charger

15W wireless charging

Charges three devices simultaneously Cons Bright LED lights can't be turned off

If you’re the proud owner of one of the newer iPhones and you're looking for a MagSafe charger, this VanSmaGo Charging Station is a decent choice. Not only you can charge your iPhone at up to 15W power wirelessly, but it also lets you simultaneously charge your AirPods at 5W and Apple Watch at 2.5W. The smartly designed product uses minimal space while charging three different devices at once. Moreover, you can use it as a stand to place your phone horizontally or vertically, thanks to the magnets inside.

Moving on to the cons, the charger's lights can't be turned off when in use, which might be a problem for someone who charges their gadgets overnight. Having said that, if you own multiple Apple gadgets and are looking for a MagSafe charger, this one's worth checking out.

VanSmaGo 3 in 1 Magsafe Wireless Charging Station

Cozoo Under Desk Headphone Stand with USB Charger

Pros Hides under your desk

Can hang up to two headsets

Three USB-A ports Cons Fixed power cable

12W power output per port

If you don’t have enough space on your desk to house a headphone stand, this cool little mount might be just what you're looking for. The Cozoo Under Desk Headphone Stand can be fixed beneath a desk and used to hang up to two headsets. You can even place any other small gadget like a smartwatch on it along with one headset. The headphones stand has three USB ports that let you charge your wireless headphones or other devices. The best part is the price, as you can get it for under $20.

The Cozoo headphone stand has received mostly positive reviews from users, but there are a few shortcomings, too. The charging speed from its USB ports maxes out at just 2.4A (12W) per port, or 4A (20W) overall. Also, the charging cable is attached to the bottom of the device and is a bit on the short side. Overall, though, it's a pretty useful product, particularly for those with less free space on their desk.

Cozoo Under Desk Headphone Stand with USB Charger More

Fledging Spruce 5-in-1 Charger

Pros USB-A port with up to 30W output

Three USB-C ports, each with up to 100W power

Wireless charging stand for smartphones Cons A bit heavy

Slow (10W) wireless charging

Fledging Spruce is a compact multi-port charger, especially considering the power output it provides from all its ports. It can charge up to five gadgets all together, as it rocks one USB-A port, three USB-C ports, and a wireless charger. You can charge almost any device from the charger, be it a laptop, tablet, smartphone, smartwatch, or handheld gaming console. Talking about the charging power, the USB-A port supports up to 30W output, the USB-C ports provide up to 100W each, and the wireless charger's power is maxed at 10W. The wireless charger also acts as a stand and can be pushed back down when not in use.

You can find smaller chargers with similar power output on the market, but the number of ports will be limited, and you won't get a wireless charging pad either. If you own several gadgets, it's going to help you free up a lot of space and get rid of chunky power bricks.

Fledging Spruce 5-in-1 Charger

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

Pros Charges multiple devices simultaneously

Takes up a small amount of space

Nightstand dock for Apple Watch Cons No charging adapter in the box

Expensive

The MagSafe Duo Charger from Apple wirelessly charges an iPhone, Watch, or AirPods and can be folded in half when not in use. On one side, you get an Apple Watch charger that pops out, allowing you to dock the watch. The other half of the MagSafe Duo features a Qi-certified wireless charger that lets you charge your iPhone, AirPods, or other Qi-compatible devices at up to 14W. Also, as apparent from its name, it supports MagSafe charging on all iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. While traveling, this charger can be a great companion, as when folded, it takes up significantly less space.

However, the MagSafe Duo charger is expensive. And despite costing so much, it doesn't ship with a charging brick. That said, if you're looking for original Apple products and this charger fits in your budget, you should definitely check it out.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger More

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo

Pros Charges two devices simultaneously

LED indicators

Compact design Cons Somewhat expensive

The Wireless Charger Duo can charge two Samsung devices together — a smartphone or earbuds on the left part and a smartwatch or earbuds on the right. Moreover, it uses minimal space, thanks to its compact and slim design. Charging speed for smartphones maxes out at 15W, the fastest that Samsung's phones support. There's also a fan inside the charger to help your mobile remain cool while charging. Additionally, you even get a 25W adapter and a charging cable in the box.

Moving on to the cons, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is a bit pricey. Also, the charging cable it comes with is slightly short in length. Regardless, if you own a Samsung smartphone along with its smartwatch or wireless earbuds, the Wireless Charger Duo is worth purchasing.

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo

