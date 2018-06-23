Tubi TV is a free app that lets you watch TV shows and movies for free, no catch

Share

If the word “Tubi” isn’t part of your streaming entertainment-loving lexicon yet, it probably should be. In the same way that you’ve grown to revere words like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video, you’ll soon feel the same way about Tubi. Really, it’s better than all your streaming standards, and for one simple reason — it’s totally free.

Sure, if you’re looking for great original content or a large selection of both classic and current TV shows and movies, you could turn to Netflix. Or if you’re a Game of Thrones fanatic, you can’t live without HBO Now. But if you’re looking for a way to get thousands of movies and shows straight to your tablet, iPhone, or Android device without coughing up a single cent, then the only (legal) option for you is Tubi TV.

Available on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, Tubi TV has been on our radar for several years now. In fact, back in 2015, we noted that it had added 50 films from Paramount, including classic fan favorites like Basic Instinct and The Hunt for Red October. But as it turns out, not many other people are well aware of Tubi TV, which is a shame.

But wait, you say, what’s the catch? While Tubi is actually free, it does feature frequent commercials from various ad partners — come on, they have to make their money somehow, right? And although you won’t be able to watch the latest summer blockbuster through the app a couple weeks after it leaves theaters, you will be able to find other classics and fun television shows to keep you entertained. In fact, there are plenty of titles in Tubi’s catalog that aren’t available on other services, so even if you already subscribe to something else, you could always complement it with the Tubi app. After all, you won’t be paying for it.

To help make it easier for you to navigate the extensive collection, Tubi has cleverly named categories like “Not On Netflix” and “Highly Rated On Rotten Tomatoes.” As Tubi TV notes in its app description, “You can find award-winning films and TV shows that span more than 40 genres from comedy, drama, family & kids, classics and horror, to niche favorites such as Korean dramas, anime and British TV. The videos have commercials, so you get everything for free legally and don’t have to spend a single cent.”

You can download Tubi TV for iOS here or for Android here.