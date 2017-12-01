U.K. lawsuit aims to win British iPhone users $1.35 billion from Google

A campaign group in the United Kingdom is pressing forward with its lawsuit that claims Google owes a payout to everyone who used an iPhone between 2011 and 2012, because of Google’s data gathering techniques on the Apple browser Safari.

The group, “Google, You Owe Us,” accuses Google of bypassing security restrictions on the Safari browser on iPhone devices to gather personal data, while insisting to users that it was not able to do so. The group claims that this bypass, known as the “Safari Workaround” was used to sell personal data from the 5.5 million iPhone users in the U.K.

Google has denied that the claims are valid, and holds that the breach was not serious enough to break each users’ human rights, and should have originally been tried in California. Richard Lloyd, former director of product-review company Which is representing the iPhone users, and told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that “Google and similar tech giants from Silicon Valley are behaving as if they are above the law,” and beseeched the courts to allow him to hold Google to account for their deception. Legal firm Mishcon de Reya has agreed to represent the group at court, and agreed that data was a “valuable new currency,” and consumers rights would need to be upheld, and new systems to police them would need to be established.

This is hardly the first time that one of Silicone Valley’s tech giants has been sued over misuse of data. In 2011, Apple were sued for tracking US iPhone users without permission, after the iOS 4 update enabled location tracking in the background. This particular case against Google dates back to 2015, after the same campaign group won the right to sue Google over this particular breach of privacy.

Issues with the “Safari Workaround” date back even further than that, with Google having previously settled out of court with U.S. state attorneys for $17 million in November 2013, and paid a $22.5 million fine to the Federal Trade Commission in August 2012 after the FTC decided that Google had misrepresented its stance on tracking to the Safari users.

This case is thought to be the first of its kind in the U.K., and hopes to win 1 billion British pounds ($1.35 billion) for the Apple customers affected by the data breach, and is expected to go to the British courts in 2018.