Digital Trends
Mobile

You can finally buy Vuzix’s AR smartglasses, but it’ll cost you $1,000

Mark Jansen
By

If you loved the idea of Google Glass but never got your hands on a pair (or invested at exactly the wrong time), then you’ll be happy to learn Vuzix has finally released its long-awaited Blade Smart Glasses. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get your hands on them unless you’re willing to part with a cool $1,000.

vuzix blade ar smartglasses news side

If you’re unfamiliar with the idea of smartglasses, the idea behind them is simple. Rather than reaching into your pocket for your smartphone every time you get a notification, the notification will pop up on your smartglasses instead — so you’ll know immediately whether it’s something that can be safely ignored, or whether little Timmy has fallen down the well. Again.

If this seems familiar, it’s because, well, it’s basically the exact same brief as smartwatches, except that smartglasses can do so much more in theory — we’re talking real-time directions, independent images and video, making phone calls, voice commands, and much more. That’s a darn sight more than some of the best smartwatches. The biggest issue with smartglasses so far though has been style. Most other potential smartglasses aren’t much to look at, and Google Glass was downright ugly. While the Vuzix Blade still isn’t slim, it’s something we didn’t mind wearing when we took it for a spin during CES 2018.

1 of 2
vuzix blade yelp
vuzix blade accuweather

Despite being almost a decade old as a solid concept, smartglasses are still in their developmental infancy for the most part — but the Vuzix Blade seems to be one of the most feature-complete versions of the tech we’ve seen so far. Vuzix boasts that the Blade will pull from its companion app for both Android and iOS, and will be able to mirror notifications on the display. A built-in 8-megapixel camera will be able to take pictures and record 720p video straight from the glasses, and it comes with noise-canceling microphones for calls. You’ll even be able to watch movies on them, but be warned that the rechargeable batteries may struggle to last a full feature-length film.

If you’re determined to take the plunge into this exciting new world of wearables, then you can order the Vuzix Blade for $1,000. It will connect to both Android and iOS devices, and will take roughly 4-6 weeks for shipping. We’ll be taking a closer look at the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses soon, so keep an eye out here for more in the future.

Don't Miss

The best calendar apps for Android and iOS
Mobvoi TicWatch C2 full review
Product Review

The Mobvoi TicWatch C2 goes beyond its affordable price tag

The Mobvoi TicWatch C2 packs built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, and Google’s newly-redesigned Wear OS. It also has a high-end look, all for a $200 price tag. We take a closer look.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Epson WF-7510 front printing
Mobile

How to print from an Android smartphone or tablet

These days, you don't need a computer to print a document or photo -- you can easily print them straight from your smartphone or tablet. There are a few ways to do so, but once you're set up, it should be easy. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Christian de Looper
huawei p20 pro 29
Mobile

Master your Huawei P20 and P20 Pro with these helpful tips and tricks

If you're looking for the ultimate Android smartphone, the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are two excellent contenders. Here are a few of our favorite tips and tricks to help you master these spectacular phones.
Posted By Simon Hill
android 9 pie
Mobile

Who is likely to update your Android phone more often? AOSMark aims to find out

Updates on Android phones haven't always been the most reliable -- and some manufacturers are worse than others. AOSMark is looking to name and shame the worst offenders and highlight the best companies.
Posted By Mark Jansen
nokia 7 plus full review 14
Mobile

Has the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView been revealed in a leaked video?

The Nokia 9 PureView may be one of the most unusual-looking phones currently rumored for release, due to its five-lens camera (and two additional sensors) setup on the back. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
lg watch w7 review feat
Product Review

Mechanical hands can’t make the LG Watch W7’s drab design interesting

The LG Watch W7 is a Wear OS smartwatch, but it differentiates itself from the pack by offering mechanical watch hands. We appreciate LG’s efforts to try something new, but the execution on the W7 is flawed.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, with each suited for a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Mobile

The Moto G6 Plus starts 2019 right with a fresh slice of Android Pie

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
best weightlifting apps
Mobile

Looking to build some serious muscle? These weightlifting apps will pump you up

Want to get ripped but can't stand generalized fitness apps? These are the best weightlifting apps with a focus on gains, form, muscle targeting, and the other features that you're really looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best calendar apps
Mobile

These are the 15 best calendar apps to help you organize a chaotic day

There are numerous calendar apps available on iOS and Android, but separating the good from the bad can be difficult. Thankfully, we rounded up 15 of the best calendar apps to help you better organize your affairs.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

Samsung's folding phone to use same triple-lens camera as the Galaxy S10

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy F, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

This Galaxy S10 video will actually make you excited to see a screen protector

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Huawei Mate 20
Mobile

Huawei's Mate 20 Pro looks incredible in rumored Fragrant Red color

Huawei has released the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 X. With all-new Kirin processors, advanced A.I. brains, and an amazing triple camera, here's absolutely everything you need to know about the new Mate 20 series.
Posted By Mark Jansen