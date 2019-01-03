You can finally buy Vuzix’s AR smartglasses, but it’ll cost you $1,000

Share

If you loved the idea of Google Glass but never got your hands on a pair (or invested at exactly the wrong time), then you’ll be happy to learn Vuzix has finally released its long-awaited Blade Smart Glasses. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get your hands on them unless you’re willing to part with a cool $1,000.

If you’re unfamiliar with the idea of smartglasses, the idea behind them is simple. Rather than reaching into your pocket for your smartphone every time you get a notification, the notification will pop up on your smartglasses instead — so you’ll know immediately whether it’s something that can be safely ignored, or whether little Timmy has fallen down the well. Again.

If this seems familiar, it’s because, well, it’s basically the exact same brief as smartwatches, except that smartglasses can do so much more in theory — we’re talking real-time directions, independent images and video, making phone calls, voice commands, and much more. That’s a darn sight more than some of the best smartwatches. The biggest issue with smartglasses so far though has been style. Most other potential smartglasses aren’t much to look at, and Google Glass was downright ugly. While the Vuzix Blade still isn’t slim, it’s something we didn’t mind wearing when we took it for a spin during CES 2018.

Despite being almost a decade old as a solid concept, smartglasses are still in their developmental infancy for the most part — but the Vuzix Blade seems to be one of the most feature-complete versions of the tech we’ve seen so far. Vuzix boasts that the Blade will pull from its companion app for both Android and iOS, and will be able to mirror notifications on the display. A built-in 8-megapixel camera will be able to take pictures and record 720p video straight from the glasses, and it comes with noise-canceling microphones for calls. You’ll even be able to watch movies on them, but be warned that the rechargeable batteries may struggle to last a full feature-length film.

If you’re determined to take the plunge into this exciting new world of wearables, then you can order the Vuzix Blade for $1,000. It will connect to both Android and iOS devices, and will take roughly 4-6 weeks for shipping. We’ll be taking a closer look at the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses soon, so keep an eye out here for more in the future.