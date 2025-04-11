We just got our best look yet at the Google Pixel Watch 4

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is the next entry in Google’s celebrated wearable lineup, and we just got a great look at a set of new leaks. The images come courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks, as well as 91mobiles. In addition to 5K renders, we also have a 360-degree video that lets us examine the phone from multiple angles.

Right off the bat, you’ll notice the Pixel Watch 4 hasn’t shifted away from the circular design of the Pixel Watch 3 in any major way, but it does look to have smaller bezels. That’s not surprising, given the ongoing push across the entire industry for smaller bezels on every display.

Things start to look a bit different on the backside, though. The four charging pins seem to have vanished, and OnLeaks suggests the Pixel Watch 4 could support wireless charging rather than the USB-C port of the Pixel Watch 3. It has two new buttons — one on either side of the speaker — but exactly what those do isn’t clear yet. Given their placement, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume they are volume up and volume down buttons.

The Pixel Watch 4 isn’t a major departure from its predecessor, but there are a few new additions that pique our interest. It’s rumored to come with a new chipset, or possibly even an in-house Tensor chip, but its launch is still a long way off. For now, what it might contain is all speculation.

While there’s still a ton we don’t know about this upcoming device, we can make a few guesses based on Google’s prior history. For example, it will most likely be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, as well as in a few new colors. It’s highly unlikely that Google will only provide a black option, especially when previous models came in silver and champagne gold.