We just got our best look yet at the iPhone 17 Air

By
Face ID on the iPhone 16e
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

As the release for the iPhone 17 draws ever closer (expected in September 2025), more leaks have emerged — and now a set of dummy units give us a close look at the entire lineup, but specifically the iPhone 17 Air. This handset has been the source of quite a bit of speculation and rumors, and a peek at its profile shows a phone even slimmer than we had imagined.

The leaks come courtesy of Sonny Dickson, a well-known tipster. Dickson shared the images on X. It’s important to remember that these units are chunks of metal; they have no electronics inside them, so we can’t gauge specs based on the design. It does give us a firm look at the profile, however, and an idea of the placement of various components.

Here’s your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WnOjD71Iba

&mdash; Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 16, 2025

The dimensions of each unit are etched into the back and give us an idea of what to expect in terms of size.

The iPhone 17 is 148.64mm long, 77.59mm tall, and 8.75mm thick.

The iPhone 17 Pro is 149.63mm long, 71.44mm tall, and 8.75mm thick.

The iPhone 17 Air is the biggest surprise. Rumors have said it might be as thin as 5.5mm, but the design etched into the back is difficult to read. After some color correction, it seems the device is 156.18mm long, 74.71mm tall, and 5.65mm thick — slightly bulkier than expected.

Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max — which according to recent rumors might be the called the iPhone 17 Ultra instead — is 149.62mm long, 71.46mm tall, and 7.96mm thick.

Of course, these early units are not necessarily the final design. Things can still change, and Apple could find a way to shave off more girth, but if we go based on the specs in the dummy units (and assume they are correct and not a typo), then the iPhone 17 Air might not be as thick as initially thought.

