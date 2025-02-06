We just got our first look at the folding iPhone’s specs

The idea of a foldable iPhone has floated around the web for a long time, but we have more evidence the device might exist than ever before. Well-known tipster Jukanlosreve shared a post with a huge amount of new information, including the estimated size, release schedule, and much more.

The detail that immediately stands out is the thickness. At 9.2mm while folded and 4.6mm when unfolded, the proposed iPhone is only slightly thicker than the Honor Magic V3, the current thinnest foldable on the market. And the second most notable detail is the whopping 12-inch screen. According to the post on X, the internal screen is comparable to two 6.1-inch phones folded together.

Recommended Videos

The foldable iPhone is expected to launch in 2026 and sell as many as 10 million units, with another 20 million predicted in 2027. While specific details about the cameras aren’t yet available, the front lens adopts Meta Lens technology, while Foxconn and LG work on further R&D. The rear camera has a main and an ultrawide camera.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Recent Apple Foldable iPhone Supply Chain Research Summary — 250120 (By zwz) 1. Appearance

• Features a large folding mechanism on the left rear side.

• Folded thickness: 9.2 mm; single-side thickness: 4.6 mm.

• The internal screen is comparable to two 6.1‑inch phones… https://t.co/UM2rGMQIwp — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) February 6, 2025

One interesting detail is that the phone could have a 5,000mAh battery. That exceeds even the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the largest-capacity battery Apple has ever included. That might not translate to better battery life, though — if the full screen is 12 inches across, the power demands could be much higher.

The post includes the estimated cost of different components, but it warns that several are expected to increase in price soon. The current trade war between the United States and China has left many component prices in flux, but the foldable iPhone is likely going to cost significantly more than its non-folding cousins.

There’s still a ton of unknowns about this handset, but this is the most information that has come out so far. It gives an intriguing look at what Apple might have in development at the moment, but we’ll have to wait for official word to learn more.