We may have been wrong about Apple’s first folding iPhone

Apple could unveil its first foldable iPhone in 2026. Until now, many believed that this phone would resemble the clamshell design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rather than the larger Galaxy Z Fold.

However, Ross Young, an expert in the display industry, suggests that if Apple announces a foldable iPhone in two years, it will likely be more similar to the Galaxy Z Fold instead of the Galaxy Z Flip. On X, Young was asked, “So if Apple finally joins the party in 2026, will it be a Flip, a Fold, or both?” His answer was “Fold.”

This potential news arrives at a pivotal moment for the foldable market. A recent report from Young’s Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) indicates that foldable sales are expected to grow by only 5% this year, with a possible decline of 4% in 2025. Since 2019, the market has experienced consistent year-over-year growth of at least 40%, so these numbers are surprising.

September 2026 is still many months away, so it is too early to evaluate the credibility of the latest rumor about Apple’s potential first foldable device. However, there are several reasons to believe that Apple is leaning toward a “Fold” design rather than a “Flip” one.

Fold — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 2, 2024

First, it appears that by 2026, the public may be more receptive to an “iPhone Fold” than an “iPhone Flip.” According to the DSCC report, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 sales are expected to surpass those of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 this year. In contrast, sales for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are projected to decline by as much as 10% compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, despite the Z Flip being the bestselling foldable phone on the market.

Apple may also recognize the need to make a more significant impact as it enters the foldable phone market, which it has approached cautiously until now. An iPhone Fold would feature a larger display, providing Apple with more design and feature opportunities as it explores this new segment. This move could potentially reinvigorate Apple’s product lineup and attract users looking for versatile devices that combine functionality with cutting-edge design.

Finally, an iPhone Fold could benefit Apple’s bottom line more, as it would likely allow for a higher price point. For context, the entry-level Galaxy Z Flip 6 is priced at $999, while Samsung charges $1,799 for the least expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6.

If you can’t wait until late 2026 for Apple’s first foldable phone to arrive, you will have another option that will arrive next year: the “iPhone 17 Air.” This phone is expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone to date and it will replace the iPhone Plus in the overall iPhone series. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be joined by the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.