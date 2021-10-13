  1. Mobile

The Moto 360 and other older Wear OS watches can now download YouTube Music

By

Google is further expanding YouTube Music’s availability on Wear OS to even more older watches. The company initially launched the app on Wear OS 3, with exclusivity to the Galaxy Watch 4, but rolled it out to a selection of older smartwatches powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform last month. A new report notes that smartwatches like the Moto 360 can now get it, too.

Google has confirmed the expanded selection, but the company did not share exactly which watches were eligible. Instead, Wear OS users are encouraged to check the Play Store and see if their device is eligible. As it has been seen on the Moto 360 and TAG Heuer Connected watches, 9to5Google speculates it could be rolling out to watches powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100. This should encompass quite a few Wear OS watches, including the Fossil Gen 5, the Montblanc Summit, and the Suunto 7.

Google brings YouTube Music to Wear OS 2 watches.

Google announced YouTube Music for Wear OS at its Google I/O event in May. The app offers users streaming of their YouTube Music libraries, access to playlists, and support for offline playback while on the go if you’re a premium subscriber. It was at first thought the app would be exclusive to Wear OS 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, but Google later announced that it would slowly be rolling it out to older devices. The rollout started last month with Snapdragon Wear 4100. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 watches were among the first of the older batch to access the new app.

Google had earlier courted controversy by removing the older Google Play Music app from Wear OS before preparing a replacement. While alternatives existed in Spotify, that app did not support offline music streaming and wasn’t a perfect replacement for some of the most dedicated Wear OS customers. As Spotify has now added offline playback to Wear OS, users of the platform now have options going forward.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Fan Edition might finally be coming next week after all

samsung galaxy S21 smartphone phantom gray color with home screen illuminated, on a yellow cushion background

AMD Ryzen 6000: Everything we know about Zen 4 CPUs

AMD Ryzen processor going into a socket.

What is Thunderbolt 5?

Intel executive viewing a slide on Thunderbolt 5.

The best weapons in Metroid Dread

Samus posing for Metroid Dread cover.

Metroid Dread: 10 beginner’s tips and tricks

Samus holding cube in Metroid Dread.

The best horror movies streaming right now

An image of Sam, the sinister, sack-wearing character from the film Trick 'r Treat.

The first Windows 11 update makes a major performance issue even worse

Unsupported Windows 11 waiver.

Everything you need to know about the Echo Show 15

Amazon Echo Show 15 Smart Display on a wall.

Best cheap Google Nest Camera deals for October 2021

kasa cam blink simplicam indoor security camera best buy deals

Best cheap gaming chair deals for October 2021: AKRacing, Respawn, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

Best cheap Garmin watch deals for October 2021

prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 instinct orange

Best cheap grill deals for October 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap robot vacuum deals for October 2021: Roomba, Eufy, Deebot, Shark

roborock s6 robot vacuums amazon deals pure vacuum living room family couch