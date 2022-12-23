What do Snapchat emojis mean? All emoji meanings, explained

Snapchat offers a wide range of social media content for users to enjoy but doesn’t always offer much in terms of in-app explanations for how it all works. One feature that leaves many scratching their heads is the emojis that sometimes appear next to their friends’ usernames in the chat tab. Each emoji means a different thing that varies depending on how you’ve interacted with each person on the app.

In theory, it’s a pretty straightforward feature. However, because there are 10 different emojis that can show up in the chat tab, it can be a little confusing for the uninitiated. Use the guide below to learn everything you need to know about Snapchat’s Friend Emojis and what they mean.

Snapchat emoji meanings

As mentioned above, there are 10 different Friend Emojis that can appear next to someone’s username in the chat tab. They can be customized (see below), but for the purpose of this list, we’ll just be going over the default emojis.

Two pink hearts: The two pink hearts emoji indicates that someone is your “Super BFF.” This is reserved for someone who is your top Snapchat friend while you’re also their top friend for at least two months in a row.

Red heart: The red heart emoji indicates that someone is your “BFF.” Your BFF is someone who is your top Snapchat friend while you’re also their top friend for at least two weeks in a row. If you two stay BFFs for two months, the red heart will turn into the pink one mentioned above.

Gold heart: The gold heart emoji indicates that someone is your “Bestie.” Your Bestie is someone who is your top Snapchat friend while you’re also their top friend. Once you’ve been Besties for two weeks in a row, the gold heart will turn into the red one mentioned above.

Smiling face: The smiling face emoji indicates that someone is your “BF.” A BF is one of your best Snapchat friends, although they aren’t your Bestie. To improve your friend level with someone, you’ll need to send them more Snaps.

Nervous face: The nervous face emoji indicates that someone is your “Mutual Bestie.” A Mutual Bestie is the top friend of your top friend.

Sunglasses face: The sunglasses face emoji indicates that someone is your “Mutual BF.” A Mutual BF is someone who is the BF of one of your BFs.

Fire: The fire emoji indicates that you have a “Snapstreak” with someone. A Snapstreak occurs when you Snap someone for multiple days in a row. A number will appear next to the fire emoji, telling you how many days you’ve kept the streak alive.

Hourglass: The hourglass emoji indicates that your Snapstreak is ending soon. The hourglass will appear next to the fire emoji of someone who you’ve started a streak with but are close to losing the streak. To make the hourglass disappear, simply send someone a Snap, and the streak will continue.

Pin: The pin emoji indicates a pinned conversation. Pinned conversations are kept at the top of the chat tab regardless of if they’re your most recent conversation. You can pin a single friend or a group chat.

Birthday cake: The birthday cake emoji indicates that it’s someone’s birthday.

