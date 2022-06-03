 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Snapchat now has restaurant reviews. Here’s how to view them

Anita George
By

If you needed yet another way to find the best restaurants in your town or just while you’re out and about, one of Snapchat’s newest features might be worth looking into.

On Friday, Snapchat announced a new map layer it has added to its existing Snap Map. The new layer was created in partnership with The Infatuation, a restaurant review site. Basically, the layer shows you recommended restaurants that are closest to you. With the new feature, you can view restaurant reviews from The Infatuation about the restaurants around you, save them to your favorites, or share them with your friends.

Snapchat's Snap Map restaurant recommendation feature on mobile app.
screenshot

The most notable feature we observed, however, was the way you can narrow down your search for restaurant recommendations by tons of different culinary and event themes like Afternoon Tea, Birthdays, Business Meals, Live Music, and Gluten Free Options.

While this new Snap Map layer is currently live on the Snapchat map, it’s only available for users in a limited number of cities including “New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Austin, Seattle, Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta, Denver, D.C, and London.”

If you want to try out the new the Snap Map layer, here’s how:

Step 1: Open up the Snapchat mobile app and select the Profile icon in the top left corner.

Step 2: On your profile screen, scroll down until you see Snap Map, then tap the blue Enter button.

Step 3: You should be looking at the Snap Map screen. At this point, you may need to enable your location by selecting the compass arrow icon at the bottom of your screen.

Step 4: Then select the icon for The Infatuation in the top right corner of your screen. It looks like a blue and white circle with a bullhorn in the middle of it.

Step 5: Depending on your location, you may need to move the map around and zoom in or out to find restaurant recommendations, and then tap on The Infatuation icon again.

Step 6: You can either scroll through the recommended restaurants on the Explore Restaurants menu at the bottom of your screen, r you can select a search filter to narrow the suggestions down.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we know about The Callisto Protocol

Alien behind main character of The Callisto Protocol

The best upcoming PS5 games

Main character Jacob Lee from The Callisto Protocol.

Best student laptop deals for June 2022

online web browser game list

Summer Game Fest 2022 Kickoff: How to watch, what to expect

A promo image for Summer Game Fest 2022.

Sonos speakers, app and everything you need to know about wireless music

The best upcoming PC games

Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $500 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

The best printers for 2022

Epson Surecolor P400 review

Intel’s flagship Arc Alchemist GPU is here, kind of

Clevo gaming laptop.

The Surface Pro 7 just dropped to $650 at Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ in laptop form, on a desk.

This 17-inch HP laptop is at its lowest price ever

A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Best Apple deals and sales for June 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Why Top Gun: Maverick must be seen in IMAX

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.