 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Using WhatsApp on an older iPhone? Then take note

By

An update to WhatsApp will reportedly end support for iPhone operating system versions prior to iOS 15.1, which Apple released in 2021. It means that anyone using WhatsApp on an iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus will have to get a newer iPhone to continue using the messaging service, or ditch the app for another one.

The good news is that there’s plenty of time to decide upon a solution, as support for these older iPhones isn’t set to end until May 5, 2025, according to WaBetaInfo, which first reported the development.

Recommended Videos

If you’re willing and able to swap your aging iPhone for one that can run iOS 15.1 or later, then you’ll be able to carry on using WhatsApp as usual. But before the support ends, be sure to back up your WhatsApp chats to the iCloud as then you can simply download them all to your new device. Meta-owned WhatsApp explains the simple steps that you need to take in a how-to guide on its website.

Related

As 9to5Mac points out, there’s still no official WhatsApp software for Apple’s iPad, but it’s currently conducting tests for a beta version among a limited number of users via Apple’s TestFlight service. It means that May’s update will see support end for the first-generation iPad Air, iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3.

Looking for a new iPhone so that you can continue using WhatsApp on iOS? Well, the most recent model that you can afford would be a good way to go, as support will last longer across not only WhatsApp, but all your apps — as well as support of the device itself by Apple. Folks looking for a brand new iPhone with an attractive price tag might want to wait until March, when Apple is widely expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 featuring the SE’s first all-glass display. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 are also still available from Apple, along with the company’s newestPhone 16 models, though they’ll set you back a tidy sum.

Alternatively, you could just jump ship and explore Android, a mobile platform with a slew of affordable options — and WhatsApp, too!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
This app turned my iPhone into a vintage photography powerhouse
Clicking. Pictures using XP4N Camera app on iPhone.

I recently went on a photo journey without letting the iPhone’s camera processing “pollute” an otherwise pristine frame. The tool I used was Halide’s Process Zero, and the objective was to eliminate excessive sharpening, saturation adjustment, and exposure compensation. 

The results, in their grainy and noisy glory, were a stark contrast from what the iPhone cameras produce. With a bit of basic editing, these unprocessed images took on a lovely cinematic character of their own. 

Read more
Which iPhone model is the most popular? A new report has the answer
The iPhone 16 sticking out of someone's pocket.

For the last three years, Apple has launched four new iPhones each fall: a regular model, the iPhone Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. A new report by CIRP reveals which model is the most popular. And you may be surprised by the answer.

Since the iPhone 14 series in 2022, the regular iPhone has consistently been Apple’s top-selling handset, and it’s not even close.

Read more
I traveled 8,000 miles to get an Android phone unlike any I’ve used before
Someone holding the Lava Agni 3 smartphone.

The U.S. smartphone market is a well-known entity in 2024. Apple dominates the flagship space with the iPhone, Samsung's Galaxy S handsets are a reliable force every year, and Google's Pixel phones continue improving. But what about budget phones? There are some decent choices from Google, Motorola, and OnePlus, but your options are limited.

It's a trusty, if somewhat unexciting, swath of smartphones, especially when you get a glimpse at what's happening in other parts of the world. On a recent trip to India with MediaTek to see the company's presence in the Indian tech market firsthand, I was given the Lava Agni 3 — a new smartphone release from the India-based company Lava.

Read more