Using WhatsApp on an older iPhone? Then take note

An update to WhatsApp will reportedly end support for iPhone operating system versions prior to iOS 15.1, which Apple released in 2021. It means that anyone using WhatsApp on an iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus will have to get a newer iPhone to continue using the messaging service, or ditch the app for another one.

The good news is that there’s plenty of time to decide upon a solution, as support for these older iPhones isn’t set to end until May 5, 2025, according to WaBetaInfo, which first reported the development.

If you’re willing and able to swap your aging iPhone for one that can run iOS 15.1 or later, then you’ll be able to carry on using WhatsApp as usual. But before the support ends, be sure to back up your WhatsApp chats to the iCloud as then you can simply download them all to your new device. Meta-owned WhatsApp explains the simple steps that you need to take in a how-to guide on its website.

As 9to5Mac points out, there’s still no official WhatsApp software for Apple’s iPad, but it’s currently conducting tests for a beta version among a limited number of users via Apple’s TestFlight service. It means that May’s update will see support end for the first-generation iPad Air, iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3.

Looking for a new iPhone so that you can continue using WhatsApp on iOS? Well, the most recent model that you can afford would be a good way to go, as support will last longer across not only WhatsApp, but all your apps — as well as support of the device itself by Apple. Folks looking for a brand new iPhone with an attractive price tag might want to wait until March, when Apple is widely expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 featuring the SE’s first all-glass display. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 are also still available from Apple, along with the company’s newestPhone 16 models, though they’ll set you back a tidy sum.

Alternatively, you could just jump ship and explore Android, a mobile platform with a slew of affordable options — and WhatsApp, too!