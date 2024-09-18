Why I spent a ridiculous amount of money on my next Apple Watch

I’ve spent quite a lot of money on an Apple Watch to prove myself wrong. When Apple ditched the stainless steel model in favor of a new titanium model with a polished finish and sapphire crystal, plus a beautifully delicate new watch face, its intentions in my mind were clear: This was an Apple Watch for those who truly wanted something more luxurious and more special than the aluminum or the old stainless steel version.

But I’m not convinced an Apple Watch can ever be luxurious or even that special, no matter what it’s made from. So, I spent $800 on an Apple Watch Series 10 to find out.

Recommended Videos

Wear what you want

Before going into what I think makes a watch luxurious, it’s important to say you can wear your Apple Watch with whatever you want, and my question isn’t concerning your preferences or the design. The Apple Watch is now so ubiquitous, and the shape homaged so often, that it has become an icon. It’s not too sporty, it’s not too heavy, and it’s not so garish or overtly digital that it looks out of place whether you wear it with a suit or with track pants. The excellent design continues to be one of the Apple Watch’s biggest strengths.

However, because the Apple Watch works in pretty much any situation, I’ve never really considered paying more for a different case material. It needs to be light and durable for 24-hour wear, but as it’s not really a watch to show off, the aluminum case does the job perfectly well. Stainless steel is an excellent material for a watch, but it never really felt like Apple was making a concerted effort to produce a genuinely luxurious version of the Apple Watch with it — just a shinier, more durable one. Stainless steel is hardly exclusive, as it’s already found on so many watches, from sports to dress, at all different price points.

Then there is the Hermés version of the Apple Watch. It has always had a luxury price tag, but to me, it was most often only considered by those who loved the brand. The joy of the Hermés edition came from the exclusive bands in recognizable Hermés designs and colors and perhaps the exclusive watch faces. Otherwise, the stainless steel case of the Hermés models was the same as the regular stainless steel Apple Watch. Exclusive, certainly, but luxurious and special? Not so much.

Luxurious looks in marketing

How does the new Apple Watch Series 10 differ? Apple has been on a titanium kick for a while now, starting with the Apple Watch Ultra, continuing with the iPhone 15 Pro series, and onward with the iPhone 16 Pro. Titanium is a wonderful material for a watch, as it’s lightweight, strong, corrosion-resistant, and easy on the skin. It’s considered a luxury material, but like stainless steel, you can find many reasonably priced watches with a titanium case.

The titanium Apple Watch Series 10 has a sapphire crystal over the screen instead of the Ion-X glass on the aluminum version. On many watches, sapphire crystal almost looks invisible over the dial, such is its clarity, yet it also has a lovely sheen when viewed from certain angles.

Any luxurious watch should have a similarly upmarket band, which is why I chose the Milanese Loop. It’s more adjustable than the Link Bracelet, but still suitably classy. I’ve gone for the Slate finish, as darker colors go with everything, and I have a personal distaste for gold watches.

A polished, dark-colored titanium Apple Watch Series 10 with sapphire crystal and a metal band closely matches the style of the model Apple used in its promotional material, and there’s no question that in pictures, it looks like a glamorous, statement-making watch — particularly with the new Reflections watch face. The formula appears exactly right, elevating the Apple Watch’s luxe status beyond the stainless steel version of old and away from the brand-focused Hermés option. I think Apple is targeting a different person with the titanium model, but I am not sure it’s going to be successful.

Truly special?

The problem is not the materials or the design. For the Apple Watch Series 10 in titanium to be a luxury watch, it needs to feel special on my wrist. I need to look down at it and love it. It needs to peek out from my cuff and look superb, catching not only my eye, but the eyes of others. I’ve got to want to put it on, and not just to keep my streak going in the Apple Fitness app. I’ve got to look at it and choose it over my other watches, whether that’s a G-Shock, a Tag Heuer, or my beloved Tudor Black Bay.

The Black Bay is actually the Apple Watch’s ultimate rival here. It’s the perfect one-watch collection, in my opinion, as it goes with almost everything, looks fantastic, and makes me feel incredibly special when I wear it. I absolutely love it and rarely pass up the opportunity to put it on. For me to consider the titanium Apple Watch Series 10 to be worth paying more for over the aluminum version, it has got to, at the very least, match the Black Bay for wrist appeal.

You’ll notice I haven’t mentioned the movement or the engineering here because we all know the Apple Watch’s silicon heart can’t beat a mechanical watch for longevity or real desirability. But as I am happy with how some of my quartz watches make me feel, it’s not much of a stretch that I find could a smartwatch similarly appealing. This hasn’t happened to me yet; however, if it’s going to happen, then the Apple Watch has the best chance.

I’ve worn an Apple Watch since the very first model, and I consider myself very familiar with how it feels and how it makes me feel. For the Apple Watch Series 10 in titanium to succeed as a special “luxury” option that goes beyond the aluminum model, it must feel very different. It’s a nebulous concept, but I know I’ll know if it has succeeded. At twice the price, it’s an expensive experiment, but I also know that if it turns out to be something special when it arrives, it’ll be worth the money.