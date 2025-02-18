 Skip to main content
With this new Android 16 feature, you’re one click away from enhanced protection

Someone holding a phone showing the Android 16 logo on its screen.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Android 16 is set to offer improved security for apps and services. Android Authority says this feature allows users to enhance their device’s security with a single click, surpassing Google’s Advanced Protection Program introduced in 2017.

The current feature is available to anyone with a Google account. It is recommended for individuals at higher risk of attacks, such as political campaign staff, journalists, activists, and business leaders. The program implements security keys or passkeys for signing in, provides additional protection against harmful downloads, and safeguards personal information by restricting access to Google Account data. Additionally, it offers enhanced protection against phishing and unauthorized access.

Android 16’s feature seems to include the same protections as the current tool. However, it takes things a few steps further. For example, it adds the ability to turn off 2G connectivity. It also enables MTE, a tool that helps apps detect memory-related vulnerabilities.

Perhaps more importantly, it adds a new API called AdvancedProtectionManager. The API lets apps check if a device is enrolled in Advanced Protection.

Android 16 Advanced Protection.
Android Authority

As the report explains, this development is significant because it allows apps to adjust their security features based on whether a user is enrolled in the program. Previously, apps could not know if a device was part of the program. However, with this new API, apps can quickly determine a user’s commitment to security and implement additional security measures accordingly.

My colleague Jesse Hollington rightfully explains that the Android 16 feature sounds like Apple’s Lockdown Mode. Introduced in 2022, Lockdown Mode is an extreme, optional security feature designed for users who believe they may be personally targeted by highly sophisticated cyberattacks, like those from state-sponsored spyware.

All this sounds promising until you realize that app developers will still have to decide whether or not to support the new API. If they don’t, it could amount to much ado about nothing. Regardless, it’s always good when companies like Google offer new security features to protect users from scams and hacks.

We’ll continue to monitor development on the new Android 16 feature and see what changes are made before it’s released to the public with the rest of the operating system. That update should be available to manufacturers before the end of the year.

