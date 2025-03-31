Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant smartwatch review: a retro look with smart features you want MSRP $599.95 Score Details

Table of Contents Table of Contents Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: specs Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: design Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: health and fitness Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: battery charging and app features Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: price and availability Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: verdict

When it comes to smartwatches, the landscape is mainly dominated by the Apple Watch and those running Wear OS, which includes devices from companies like Samsung and Google. However, there’s also a standout product like the Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant, a premium hybrid smartwatch designed for individuals who wish to track their health and fitness while still wearing a watch that looks classic.

As a long-time Apple Watch user, I’ve always been impressed with the wearable devices offered by Withings. Their first smartwatch, the Activité, was released in 2014 and immediately grabbed my attention. Over the years, I’ve also been interested in the Steel HR and the original ScanWatch. However, in recent years, I haven’t spent much time with Withings watches, which I largely attribute to the appeal of both the first and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. These watches seemed to meet all my needs, leaving me with little reason to explore other options.

Then I saw the Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant.

Does this watch make me reconsider the Apple Watch and watchOS? Will it provide enough reasons to switch, or at least acknowledge its value in the market? Here’s what I discovered.

Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: specs

Size 39mm Dimensions 13mm thick Water resistance 5ATM Weight 42 grams Colors Titanium Silver and Gold Display Analog clock face with a high-resolution grayscale OLED display Sapphire crystal covering Processor Proprietary chipset with HealthSense OS Storage 1MB (for up to 7 days of health data only) Health and Fitness tracking 24/7 temperature variations tracking

Medical-grade ECG

AFib detection

Heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring

SpO2 tracking

Advanced sleep and activity tracking

Cycle tracking for menstrual health Battery Life 30-day battery life Includes Includes a five-link metal band (default) and a fluoroelastomer sport band

Tools to adjust the links on the metal bracelet

Charging cable with USB-C port

Optional 3-month free trial of Withings+ Connections Bluetooth connect to iOS or Android Price $599.95

Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: design

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant features a refined, dress-watch-inspired design that sets it apart from the standard Nova model. It is available in two luxurious colors: Titanium Silver and Gold; my review unit is the silver version.

A standout design feature of the Brilliant is its elegant white dial, which includes a sub-dial at the 6 o’clock position for tracking fitness progress and an OLED display at the 12 o’clock position for notifications and health information. The watch is protected by sapphire glass and has Super-LumiNova coating on the hands, allowing them to glow in the dark. Additionally, the fluted bezel design adds to its premium look.

One aspect that may be challenging for some users is the watch’s size. At 39mm, it falls into the mid-sized category, which is appropriate for dress watches and suitable for smaller wrists. In comparison, my Apple Watch Ultra 2 feels larger next to the ScanWatch Nova, which is notable as the regular ScanWatch Nova is 42mm, a more typical size for watch displays.

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant includes two bands: a classic five-link metal band and a sporty white fluoroelastomer band. It comes with a tool that makes it easy to adjust the band by adding or removing links; this tool works effectively. Each band has two pins that fit into the watch’s sides. While removing and attaching bands can be somewhat frustrating, it should feel familiar to anyone who has handled traditional watches, similar to processes seen with the Apple Watch or Google Pixel Watch.

Additional Brilliant bands can be purchased through the Withings website and at authorized retailers.

More about the watch face

As mentioned, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant sports a dual-display design that merges traditional watch aesthetics with smart capabilities. It features a high-resolution grayscale OLED display with a pixel density of 282 PPI (pixels per inch), which remains clear in bright and dim environments. Health metrics, battery status, and notifications are displayed on the OLED screen, which can be navigated using the watch’s crown. Notifications scroll one line at a time, making them easy to read—even from a few feet away. However, since the display area is somewhat limited, users transitioning from larger smartwatches may need to adjust.

Additionally, the watch face includes an analog dial at the 6 o’clock position that tracks your progress toward health goals on a scale from 0 to 100%. This feature is a signature of Withings watches and is a welcome addition. You can set these health goals using the Withings app, which is covered in more detail below.

Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: health and fitness

Now that you know what the Withings watch looks like, it’s time to focus on its comprehensive health and fitness features.

Health

This starts with its medical-grade electrocardiogram (ECG), which can detect signs of atrial fibrillation in just 30 seconds. Better still, even when you are having the watch perform an ECG, it is continuously monitoring for irregular heartbeats. Throughout the day and night using a PPG (photoplethysmography) sensor. Like other smartwatches on the market, the watch also constantly monitors heart rate with high and low heart rate notifications.

The watch also tracks your temperature; wild fluctuations typically indicate the onset of illness. Workout temperature variation zones (Warm Up Zone, Performance Zone, and Overheating Zone) are designed to optimize physical performance.

The Brilliance also performs a daily sleep analysis and presents a Sleep Quality Score. When problems are detected, including breathing disturbances, the Withings app suggests improving the score. There’s also a built-in smart wake-up feature that uses vibration to wake you at the optimal time in your sleep cycle.

Two important features of the watch include its ability to track blood oxygen levels (Sp02) and the ECG. Each starts by cycling through the options using the crown. To perform each test, you’ll be asked to place your finger on the bezel while in a stationary position. There’s also menstrual cycle tracking.

Fitness

The watch can automatically detect and track over 40 types of physical activities without manual activation, making it convenient for users who engage in various workouts. For those who prefer manual tracking, the dedicated workout mode can be easily activated directly from the watch, allowing it to display the duration while continuously logging heart rate and movement data.

Equipped with a 3-axis accelerometer, the watch provides accurate step counting, which is conveniently visible via the analog subdial at the 6 o’clock position. For outdoor activities, the watch utilizes Connected GPS by linking to your smartphone, enabling it to map routes, measure distances, and track elevation changes.

Additionally, the device offers fitness performance assessments through heart rate zone monitoring and VO2 max estimation, helping users understand their cardiovascular fitness levels and track improvements over time. The watch also features unique temperature variation tracking, which creates designated workout zones to optimize physical performance. It alerts users when they are in the ideal performance zone and warns them if they risk overheating.

With a water resistance rating of up to 50 meters, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant is suitable for swimming and most water activities. However, it is less water-resistant than the standard Nova model, which has a higher water resistance rating.

Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: battery charging and app features

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant boasts an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. This feature is one of the watch’s key selling points, especially when compared to typical smartwatches that often require daily charging.

The watch is powered by a rechargeable battery and comes with a charging cable and a Withings HWA10 watch charger (ASM-13639) that connects via USB-C to a power adapter. While this charger is functional, it may not feel as polished as the watch. Although this isn’t a significant issue in terms of functionality, it is worth mentioning.

To fully benefit from the Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant, it’s essential to become familiar with the Withings app, which is available for iOS and Android. This app is crucial in setting up the watch and installing updates. It also stores all your fitness and health-related information for easy review. Data collected from the watch can be conveniently shared with Apple Health and Google Health Connect. Additionally, you can securely access your data through the Withings App Web dashboard.

I found the Withings app to be very user-friendly, and I noticed that syncing it with the watch was seamless, as long as both devices were nearby. In addition to the features mentioned earlier, the app includes social and motivational elements, such as the ability to compete with friends and family through a leaderboard. Users can earn badges, virtual rewards, and access wellness programs. If you own other Withings products, like smart scales, blood pressure monitors, or sleep analyzers, data from those devices can be integrated into the Withings app.

For $10 per month (or $99 per year), you can subscribe to Withings+ to unlock additional health-related features. This premium subscription service grants access to the Cardio Check-Up, allowing users to review their ECG recordings by board-certified cardiologists. These specialists provide detailed medical assessments within 24 hours, with four check-ups included annually.

Additionally, the subscription includes a comprehensive Health Improvement Score that consolidates all health metrics into an actionable overview. Subscribers can participate in structured 6-week Wellness Programs, focusing on sleep, activity, nutrition, and stress management through daily missions and guidance.

Withings+ also offers access to a curated content library with expert information to support your health goals. Many Withings devices come with promotional subscription periods; for example, premium products like the Body Scan and ScanWatch Nova include three months free, while others offer one month free.

Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: price and availability

The Brillant model, similar to the standard ScanWatch Nova, is priced at $600. This price is higher than that of smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Apple Watch Series 10, but lower than more premium options such as the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

While more traditional smartwatches offer a wider range of functionalities on their watch faces, the Brillant model’s price may seem steep. However, it provides many of the same features as those watches, making it a worthwhile choice for anyone who desires smartwatch capabilities without the typical appearance.

Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: verdict

The Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant stands out by combining the classic look of an analog watch with advanced health-tracking technology. Its traditional design appeals to those who prefer a timeless aesthetic over a typical smartwatch.

Similar to other mainstream smartwatches, it offers a variety of health features, including ECG monitoring, SpO2 tracking, temperature tracking, and detailed sleep analysis. The watch also provides proactive heart health monitoring, with alerts for abnormal heart rates.

One of its significant advantages is the extended battery life, which can last up to 30 days on a single charge, minimizing the need for frequent recharging.

However, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant comes with a relatively high price tag, which may deter some potential buyers. Additionally, while its embedded digital display is functional, it is relatively small, making it challenging for some users to view detailed information.

Should you consider purchasing the Brilliant? If you value a classic watch design and desire health-tracking capabilities, the answer is yes. However, if you tend to gravitate more towards gadgetry, this watch may not appeal to you, especially in the long term.

Ultimately, the Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant caters to a niche market that seeks a stylish hybrid smartwatch focused on health.

Would I replace my Apple Watch with the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant? Probably not, but I know lots of non-techie people who would.